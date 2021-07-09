Niederlande: Corona trübt Freude über Umsatzentwicklung bei Harvest House

Die niederländische Erzeuger- und Vermarktungsorganisation Harvest House hat im Jahr 2020 zwar einen Umsatz von 705 Mio Euro und damit 7 % mehr als im Vorjahr erzielt.
Das Umsatzplus der eigenen Handelsbetriebe fiel nach Angaben von „Groenten & Fruit“ mit 12 % sogar noch höher aus. Dennoch fraßen die Kosten der Corona-Maßnahmen einen Teil des Gewinns auf. Das Betriebsresultat sank von 3,6 Mio Euro im Jahr 2019 auf nur noch 1,9 Mio Euro im vorigen Jahr, der Nettogewinn schrumpfte von 1,4 Mio Euro auf 300.000 Euro. Die Anbaufläche der Mitgliedsbetriebe von Harvest House betrug Ende 2020 insgesamt 1.053 ha, in diesem Jahr soll die Grenze von 1.100 ha überschritten werden.
Logistik: Prozesse durch Digitalisierung
effizienter und sicherer machen
DOGK 2021
Lebensmitteleinzelhandel im Fokus
5 am Tag
Lücke zwischen Wissen und
Ernährung hält sich hartnäckig
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|09.07.2021
|29.06.2021
|• Finanzdienstleistungen und Consulting
• Asia Spezialitäten aus Fernost und Europa
• Ananas
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
• Produkte im Trend: Möhren
|28
|16.07.2021
|06.07.2021
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
• Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Produkte am POS: Himbeeren
|29/30
|30.07.2021
|20.07.2021
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Digitale Technologien/ Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Produkte im Trend: Pflaumen/Zwetschen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|13.08.2021
|03.08.2021
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Produkte am POS: Rucola
|33
|20.08.2021
|10.08.2021
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Flevoland)
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Recycling, Reinigung, Entsorgung
• Macfrut 2021
