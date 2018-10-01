Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 1. Oktober 2018
01.10.2018

Niederlande: Chicorée-Anbaufläche beträgt mehr als 1.600 Hektar

Die Niederlande sind mit einer Produktionsmenge von knapp 52.000 t hinter Frankreich (155.000 t) der zweitgrößte Chicorée-Produzent in Europa.

Nach Informationen des O+G-Dachverbandes „GroentenFruit Huis“ wurde das Produkt auf einer Fläche von 1.630 ha angebaut. In den Niederlanden wird Chicorée bevorzugt mit Kartoffeln, Schinken und Hühnerfilet verzehrt, unter den beliebtesten Gemüsearten nimmt er den achten Platz ein. In Frankreich und Belgien liegt Chicorée im Gemüse-Ranking auf dem dritten bzw. vierten Platz, in Deutschland rangiert das Gemüse mit der leicht bitteren Note lediglich auf dem 30. Platz.  

Kategorie: Produktion
