Niederlande: Apfelernte dürfte deutlich größer ausfallen als im Vorjahr

Während die Gesamternte von Birnen in dieser Saison erheblich kleiner ausfallen dürfte, werden in den Niederlanden voraussichtlich mehr Äpfel geerntet werden können als 2020.
Im vergangenen Jahr war die Apfelernte enttäuschend und die Birnenernte gut. Die niederländische Ernte wird laut der aktuellen Prognose der Arbeitsgruppe Obst auf 250.000 t Äpfel und 325.000 t Birnen geschätzt. Dies geht aus Informationen von GroentenFruit Huis und des Obstverbandes NFO hervor. Für Äpfel würde dies einen Zuwachs von 14 % bedeuten, für Birnen einen Rückgang um 19 %.
Digitale Technologien: Rückverfolgbarkeit
dank Teilchargenverwaltung erfolgreich
DOGK 2021
Der Frühbucherrabatt endet
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|30.07.2021
|20.07.2021
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Digitale Technologien/ Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Produkte im Trend: Pflaumen/Zwetschen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|13.08.2021
|03.08.2021
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Produkte am POS: Rucola
|33
|20.08.2021
|10.08.2021
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Flevoland)
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Recycling, Reinigung, Entsorgung
• Macfrut 2021
|34
|27.08.2021
|17.08.2021
|• SPECIAL: Kernobst aus Europa
Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.
Global Avocado Congress is the meeting point for international avocado growers and marketers.
Fruit & Veg Professional Show
Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...
Latin America is the third largest region of organic land worldwide with organic sales in Brazil amounting to US$ 350 million. BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and Naturaltech opens its doors for all members...
BIOFACH AMERICA – ALL THINGS ORGANIC, co-located with Natural Products Expo East, is the leading trade show for organic products at the US East Coast. The US organic market is the largest market worldwide: in 2017, the turnover...
Division Protected Cultivation and Soilless Culture, Division Vegetables, Roots and Tubers, Workgroup Balkan Vegetable and Potato Production