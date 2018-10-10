Nicaragua: Höhere Bananen-Exporte bei geringerem Umsatz

Auf rund 28.800 t beliefen sich die Bananen-Exporte Nicaraguas zwischen Januar und August 2018. Im Vergleichszeitraum 2017 wurden dagegen laut Cetrex nur rund 27.800 t exportiert.
Trotz dieses leichten Wachstums ging der Umsatz in den ersten acht Monaten dieses Jahres zurück. Lag der Umsatz 2017 noch bei rund 7,4 Mio US-Dollar, ist er 2018 um 20 % auf 5,9 Mio US-Dollar gesunken.
DEUTSCHLAND: VIELE HERAUSFORDERUNGEN FÜR PRODUKTION NACH SCHWIERIGEM SOMMER
Im Interview: Capespan sieht sich nach erfolgreichem Restrukturierungs-Prozess gut aufgestellt
MAULBEEREN
Bereicherung des Sortiments?
PFIFFERLINGE
Konsum schwankt stark
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|05.10.2018
|25.09.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Beerenobst
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
|41
|12.10.2018
|02.10.2018
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
|42
|19.10.2018
|09.10.2018
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Warenkunde: Steinobst
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
|43
|26.10.2018
|16.10.2018
|• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|02.11.2018
|23.10.2018
|• Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Trauben aus der Südlichen Hemisphäre
• Produkte im Trend: Zitronen
16th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition
The Exhibition for Energy Efficiency, Heat Pumps and Refrigeration. Innovations & Trends from the Refrigeration - Air Conditioning - Ventilation - and Heat Pumps Sector
The global summit on asparagus.
More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.
The Salon International de l'Agroalimentaire (SIAL), a trade show dedicated to the agri-food industry, food retail, and institutional and commercial catering.
International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry
The biggest professional exhibition of food products in Ukraine!