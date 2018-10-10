Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 10. Oktober 2018
09.10.2018

Nicaragua: Höhere Bananen-Exporte bei geringerem Umsatz

Auf rund 28.800 t beliefen sich die Bananen-Exporte Nicaraguas zwischen Januar und August 2018. Im Vergleichszeitraum 2017 wurden dagegen laut Cetrex nur rund 27.800 t exportiert.

Trotz dieses leichten Wachstums ging der Umsatz in den ersten acht Monaten dieses Jahres zurück. Lag der Umsatz 2017 noch bei rund 7,4 Mio US-Dollar, ist er 2018 um 20 % auf 5,9 Mio US-Dollar gesunken.

Kategorie: Übersee
