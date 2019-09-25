New dates for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA in 2020

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA has announced new dates for the 2020 edition. Asia’s leading fresh fruit and vegetable trade show returns to AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong on 23-25 September 2020, with Asiafruit Congress taking place the day before, on 22 September.



The new dates, which are three weeks later than previous editions, have been scheduled to accommodate the space requirements for an important event organised by the local authority in early September at AsiaWorld-Expo. Global Produce Events, as organiser of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, has therefore decided to hold the 2020 edition three weeks later to provide an ample timespan between the two events.



“ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will open on Wednesday and finish on Friday as usual, with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS taking place on Tuesday,” said Wilfried Wollbold, commercial director of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.



Wollbold said the shift in dates was a one-off move, with ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA set to return to its original dates in the first week of September from 2021.



“We recognise the new dates in 2020 will be better timing for some of our visitors and exhibitors, and not so convenient for others,” he said. “We apologise for any inconvenience the shift causes for our many participants from all over the world, and we can confirm we will return to our original dates in 2021.



“We are looking forward to delivering another highly successful edition of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA in 2020.”



More than 12,000 high-quality trade professionals from all over the world made the most of the opportunities to meet and do business with over 800 exhibitors from more than 40 different countries at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019, which took place on 4-6 September at AsiaWorld-Expo.



