Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Freitag, 30. November 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
29.11.2018

Neuseeland: Mit Hefe gegen Psa

Der natürliche Hefestamm AureoGold™, entwickelt von Plant & Food Research in Zusammenarbeit mit Arysta LifeScience, kann das Wachstum und die Verbreitung von Psa-Bakterien reduzieren. Wie Plant & Food Research mitteilt, kann das Mittel während der Blüte und nach der Fruchtbildung verwendet werden.

Damit kann der Krankheit in einem Zeitraum entgegengewirkt werden, in dem die Verwendung anderer Kontrollen für Psa begrenzt ist.
AureoGold™ wurde vom Ministerium für Grundstoffindustrie nach den Vorschriften des ACVM (Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicine) zur Verwendung zugelassen und verfügt über die BioGro-Zertifizierung. Für Bienen und andere Nützlinge ist es unbedenklich. „Neue Bio-Bakterizide ermöglichen es den Landwirten, Krankheiten in Plantagen zu bekämpfen“, sagt Dr. Suvi Viljanen, General Manager Science Bioprotection bei Plant & Food Research. „AureoGold™ ist ein weiteres Beispiel dafür, wie wir mit der Industrie zusammenarbeiten können, um neue Lösungen für Schlüsselprobleme zu entwickeln.“

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Übersee
Verwandte Themen
Chile: ASOEX rechnet mit Hagelschäden zwischen 120 und ... 27.11.2018
Malaysia bets on durian as China goes bananas for world... 27.11.2018
Südafrika: Obstbau auf Erholungskurs 27.11.2018
Peru: Exportumsatz steigt um rund 13 Prozent 23.11.2018
Zespri has been crowned Company of the Year at the pres... 23.11.2018
Peru: Anstieg der Citrus-Exporte um 10 Prozent 22.11.2018
Chile: Heidelbeer-Exporte nach Europa verzeichnen deutl... 20.11.2018
Biosicherheitspreis für Kiwifruit Vine Health 20.11.2018
Südafrika: Rekordsaison für Valencia-Orangen 19.11.2018
Chile: 200 Millionen US-Dollar Schäden durch Niederschl... 16.11.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

05.11.2018

L. STROETMANN Lebensmittel GmbH, Münster: Unterstützen Sie uns auf unserem weiteren Erfolgsweg zum nächstmöglichen Termin in unserem Zentraleinkauf in Münster als Einkäufer/in Obst & Gemüse

19.10.2018

ExPa-Frucht GmbH, Ottobrunn: Leitung Debitoren/Kreditoren Buchhaltung und Innendienst

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 48/2018

DEUTSCHLAND ZEIGT WIEDER MEHR INTERESSE AN ITALIENISCHEN CITRUSFRÜCHTEN

ICOP-Konferenz 2018: Inhaltliche Neugestaltung der GMO ist eher Evolution als Revolution

KNOBLAUCH
Deutschland auf Importe angewiesen

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

November

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
48 30.11.2018 20.11.2018 • Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Obst und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Produkte im Trend: Knoblauch

Dezember

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
49 07.12.2018 27.11.2018 • Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
50 14.12.2018 04.12.2018 • Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
23.11.2018 • SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
51/52 21.12.2018 11.12.2018 • Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

04.12.2018

Fresh Business Expo Ukraine

Ukraine´s leading trade event for all suppliers within the entire spectrum of the Fresh Produce Industry. Fresh Business Expo is an international event that targets Fresh Produce Production, Processing, Storage & Handling...

04.12.2018

MAC Fruit Attraction 2018

Mac Fruit Attraction is a specialized international platform dedicated to the fresh produce market. Now in its third year, this global brand continues to establish bridges between producers, suppliers, and buyers of fresh fruits...

08.12.2018

FoodAfrica

Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center (CICC) is Egypt’s leading business events venue. Superbly located in Cairo adjacent to the bustling central business district, just 5 minutes away from Cairo International...

10.12.2018

SIAL Middle East

Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry

10.01.2019

Agriflanders

Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture

10.01.2019

International Soft Fruit Conference (ISFC)

The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...

15.01.2019

SIVAL

SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.