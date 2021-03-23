Neuer EU-Beauftragter bei A.R.E.F.L.H.

20.04.2021
ColdChain Poland
4th International Exhibition For Cold Chain & Temperature Controlled Logistics
20.04.2021
WorldFood Poland
WorldFood Poland provides a platform to connect and conduct business with over 6,800 food and beverages industry buyers operating in Eastern Europe. The event brings together the region's distributors, retailers, manufacturers...
22.04.2021
Fresh Produce India DIGITAL
DISCOVER NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN 2021
Join us for FRESH PRODUCE INDIA live event on Thursday 22 April 2021 and learn about fresh opportunities for imported fruits, and how online channels provide new and exciting consumer-direct...
22.04.2021
Freskon
FRESKON Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Trade Event has been the focus of developments in the fresh produce sector for the last six years, making it the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and...
31.05.2021
Syskevasia
17th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition
01.06.2021
X International Peach Symposium
Division Temperate Tree Fruits, Workgroup Peach Culture
06.06.2021
XV International Asparagus Symposium
Division Vegetables, Roots and Tubers, Workgroup Asparagus