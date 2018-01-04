Neubenennung der QS-Fachbeiräte zum Jahresbeginn

Der Fachbeirat Obst, Gemüse und Kartoffeln hat seit dem 1. Januar 2018 neue Mitglieder: Thomas Schlich (Landgard eG) vertritt für die nächsten zwei Jahre den Großhandel.
Als stellvertretende Mitglieder wurden Daniëlle Vreedzaam (Van Oers United B.V.) für den Großhandel und Jochen Schiel (LIDL Stiftung & Co. KG) für den Lebensmitteleinzelhandel in den Fachbeirat gewählt. Neuer ständiger Gast ist Christoph Freitag (Bundesverband der obst-, gemüse- und kartoffelverarbeitenden Industrie e.V.).
NIEDERLANDE
Kernobst-Branche sieht weiteres Potential für Conférence-Birnen
SCHWEIZ
Import von Lebensmitteln soll erleichtert werden
GASTRONOMIE
Gute Aussichten für den Außer-Haus-Verzehr im neuen Jahr
KNOLLENSELLERIE
AMI sieht Zeichen für Wachstum
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|12.01.2018
|02.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau l
|05.01.2018
|• Fresh Convenience
|3
|19.01.2018
|09.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau ll
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Software-Lösungen
|02.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Flandern (Beilage)
|10.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Spanien (Beilage)
|4
|26.01.2018
|16.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Hauptausgabe
• Übersee-Produkte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
|09.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Frankreich (Beilage)
The ISFC 2018 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
25th International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Fachmesse für Verpackungstechnik
The biggest agricultural trade exhibition in Hungary
An exclusive and private B2B event limited to 10 international fruit and/or vegetable producers (limited places available). TradexFirm is attracting for this event the largest and most renowned UK importers and distributors of...