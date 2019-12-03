Nachhaltigkeit: Investitionen im niederländischen Agrarsektor rückläufig

Der Anteil von Investitionen in nachhaltige Produktionsmittel liegt in den Niederlanden in 2019 bei schätzungsweise 15 %.
Damit liegt der Sektor laut Wageningen Economic Research weit hinter der Zielvorgabe von 30 % und deutlich unter dem Wert, der im Jahr 2017 bereits einmal bei 25 % gelegen hatte. Für die Entwicklung werden vor allem die hohen Vorgaben zur Reduzierung der CO2-Emissionen verantwortlich gemacht.
Citrus: Nach einem schwachem Start mit Clementinen setzen italienische Produzenten auf Blutorangen
SÜDAFRIKA
TR-4 resistente Bananensorte im Test
EXPOSE
Viele Neuheiten rund um Spargel und Beeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|48
|29.11.2019
|19.11.2019
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|06.12.2019
|26.11.2019
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Produkte im Trend: Zwiebeln
|50
|13.12.2019
|03.12.2019
|• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
• Produkte am POS: Orangen
|51/52
|20.12.2019
|10.12.2019
|• Jahresrückblick 2019
• Branchennews
• Produkte im Trend: Trauben
For the first time in 2019 Agriconferences will focus on the Berry sector. The Morocco Berry conference (MBC) will be held in Agadir on December 5th. Berry professionals from inside and outside Morocco will be gathered in other...
Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry
The ISFC 2020 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
Die Internationale Grüne Woche (kurz IGW) findet im Januar 2020 nun schon zum 85. Mal (94 Jahre) statt. Gegründet im Berlin der Goldenen Zwanziger (1926), ist sie einzigartig als internationale Ausstellung für Ernährung,...
upakovka is the no. one trade fair in Russia for Packaging and Processing machines. In 2018, 24,900 experts from Russia and its neigbhouring countries came to upakovka
Aussteller und Fachbesucher nutzten auf der FRUIT LOGISTICA die Möglichkeit, ihre persönlichen Erfolgspotenziale im Handel mit Frische-Produkten wie Obst und Gemüse voll auszuschöpfen. Die FRUIT LOGISTICA umfasst weltweit alle...