Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 3. Dezember 2019
Zurück zur Übersicht
03.12.2019

Nachhaltigkeit: Investitionen im niederländischen Agrarsektor rückläufig

Der Anteil von Investitionen in nachhaltige Produktionsmittel liegt in den Niederlanden in 2019 bei schätzungsweise 15 %.

Damit liegt der Sektor laut Wageningen Economic Research weit hinter der Zielvorgabe von 30 % und deutlich unter dem Wert, der im Jahr 2017 bereits einmal bei 25 % gelegen hatte. Für die Entwicklung werden vor allem die hohen Vorgaben zur Reduzierung der CO2-Emissionen  verantwortlich gemacht.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
BEHR AG: 10 Jahre SalaRico mit Gewinnspiel gefeiert 03.12.2019
Spanien/Almería: Leicht steigende Preise für Tomaten un... 02.12.2019
Bulgarien öffnet Bodenmarkt für EU-Bürger 02.12.2019
Schweiz: Verzicht auf fossile Energie in Gewächshäusern... 02.12.2019
Österreich: Insgesamt durchschnittliche Obst-Ernte 02.12.2019
Princeton University: Solar and wind energy preserve gr... 29.11.2019
University of New South Wales: Packaging made from bana... 29.11.2019
Chile: Streiks verursachen Verluste von über vier Milli... 28.11.2019
Zespri/Neuseeland: Letzte Kiwi-Exporte der Saison errei... 28.11.2019
Norditalien: O+G-Logistik durch schwere Regenfälle beei... 28.11.2019

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

14.11.2019

Fruchthansa GmbH, Wesseling: Einkäufer (m/w/d) Obst & Gemüse Südeuropa

14.11.2019

Erzeugergemeinschaft BIO MARKT NORD: Wir suchen eine Person mit Biss (d/w/m) für den Einkauf und Verkauf von BIO Gemüse

17.10.2019

Kleine Fruchtagentur im Raum Köln: Zum 1.11.2019 oder früher suchen wir als Verstärkung für unser Fruchtagentur im Raum Köln eine/n Ein- und Verkäufer/in O&G und/oder eine Assistenz für den Einkauf (m/w/d).

10.10.2019

Conti-Frucht Busam GmbH, Oberkirch: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams im Bereich Ein- und Verkauf suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt eine motivierte und engagierte Persönlichkeit als (Junior) Einkäufer Obst & Gemüse (w/m/d) unbefristet in Vollzeit

10.10.2019

Tätigkeit in Italien im Auftrag der SPAR Österreich: Konsulent/in bzw. Qualitätsmanager/in für Obst & Gemüse (m/w/d)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 48/2019

MUSS EIN APFEL PERFEKT AUSSEHEN, WENN ER AUSSERGEWÖHNLICH GUT SCHMECKT?

Citrus: Nach einem schwachem Start mit Clementinen setzen italienische Produzenten auf Blutorangen

SÜDAFRIKA
TR-4 resistente Bananensorte im Test

EXPOSE
Viele Neuheiten rund um Spargel und Beeren

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

November

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
48 29.11.2019 19.11.2019 • Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Kernobst aus Deutschland

Dezember

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
49 06.12.2019 26.11.2019 • Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Produkte im Trend: Zwiebeln
50 13.12.2019 03.12.2019 • Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
• Produkte am POS: Orangen
51/52 20.12.2019 10.12.2019 • Jahresrückblick 2019
• Branchennews
• Produkte im Trend: Trauben

Themenplan 2020

2020 auf einem Blick

zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

05.12.2019

Morocco Berry Conference

For the first time in 2019 Agriconferences will focus on the Berry sector. The Morocco Berry conference (MBC) will be held in Agadir on December 5th. Berry professionals from inside and outside Morocco will be gathered in other...

09.12.2019

SIAL Middle East

Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry

09.01.2020

International Soft Fruit Conference (ISFC)

The ISFC 2020 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...

14.01.2020

SIVAL

SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...

17.01.2020

Internationale Grüne Woche

Die Internationale Grüne Woche (kurz IGW) findet im Januar 2020 nun schon zum 85. Mal (94 Jahre) statt. Gegründet im Berlin der Goldenen Zwanziger (1926), ist sie einzigartig als internationale Ausstellung für Ernährung,...

28.01.2020

Upakovka 2020

upakovka is the no. one trade fair in Russia for Packaging and Processing machines. In 2018, 24,900 experts from Russia and its neigbhouring countries came to upakovka

05.02.2020

Fruit Logistica 2020

Aussteller und Fachbesucher nutzten auf der FRUIT LOGISTICA die Möglichkeit, ihre persönlichen Erfolgspotenziale im Handel mit Frische-Produkten wie Obst und Gemüse voll auszuschöpfen. Die FRUIT LOGISTICA umfasst weltweit alle...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2019 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.