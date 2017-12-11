Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 11. Dezember 2017
11.12.2017

More choice and more variety at Global Berry Congress 2018

According to a press release, the Global Berry Congress returns in 2018 with a brand new programme format offering greater choice and variety, as well as more opportunity to establish new business contacts.
 
The event, which takes place at the Beurs-World Trade Center in Rotterdam on 19-21 March 2018, will feature a six-track programme that encompasses market analysis, strategic insight, new products, supply chain innovation and analysis of the big topics affecting the berry category.
Visitors will experience what is the most interactive and most engaging Global Berry Congress yet. With sessions taking place in the same hall as the GBC Expo networking area, the event will bring speakers, delegates and exhibitors closer together than ever before, and for the duration of the entire show.
Presentations, interviews and discussions will be spread across the GBC Main Stage and two smaller stages – GBC #FreshIdeas and GBC Launchpad. There will also be a GBC Interview Hub, where those attending can listen in as journalists from organiser Eurofruit speak to some of the industry’s leading players.
Meanwhile, those registering for the congress will also have an opportunity to spend time with some of the brightest minds in the berry industry as part of our Meet the Expert series, held in the GBC Business Lounge. During a limited number of private meetings, small groups will be offered specialist, free advice.
Elsewhere, a special GBC Creative Lab will feature in-depth workshop sessions, in which delegates themselves will be invited to work together in order to solve problems relating to a specific area of the fresh berry business.

Kategorie: Messen
