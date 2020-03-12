Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 12. März 2020
12.03.2020

Mietangebot: Großmarkt Dortmund bietet Verkaufsstand an

Der Großmarkt Dortmund bietet Ihnen in Toplage mit vorhanden Parkplätzen, 24-stündigem Pförtnerservice und eigener Sortierhalle eine optimale Möglichkeit, Ihre Ware zu präsentieren.

Auf unserem Dortmunder Großmarkt finden Sie einen schönen, 455 m² großen Verkaufsstand mit guter Verkehrsanbindung ab 01.07.2020, evtl. früher, zur Vermietung. Der Stand verfügt über eine sehr großzügige Verkaufsfläche, ein eingebautes Kühlhaus, diverse Büroräume, eine kleine Küchenzeile und ein eigenes WC.
Bei Interesse erreichen Sie uns in der Woche unter der Rufnummer 02 31/52 21 43 oder per E-Mail [email protected]

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
09.03.2020

Coop in Kaiseraugst, Schweiz sucht Gruppenleiter Reiferei Bananen (w/m/d)

27.02.2020

Inhabergeführtes Unternehmen mit Sitz im norddeutschen Raum: Ein- und Verkäufer (m/w/d) Obst und Gemüse gesucht

26.02.2020

Betriebsleiter (m/w/d) für Spargel- & Erdbeerhof im Raum NRW gesucht

20.02.2020

Stark expandierender Obst- und Gemüsegroßhandel im südwestdeutschen Raum: Zum baldmöglichsten Eintritt suchen wir zur Unterstützung einen Ein- und Verkäufer (m/w/d)

03.02.2020

Fruchthandelsagentur in München sucht ab sofort Mitarbeiter (m/w/d) im Einkauf & Verkauf und Sachbearbeiter (m/w/d). Italienische Sprachkenntnisse erwünscht.

