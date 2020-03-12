Mietangebot: Großmarkt Dortmund bietet Verkaufsstand an

Der Großmarkt Dortmund bietet Ihnen in Toplage mit vorhanden Parkplätzen, 24-stündigem Pförtnerservice und eigener Sortierhalle eine optimale Möglichkeit, Ihre Ware zu präsentieren.
Auf unserem Dortmunder Großmarkt finden Sie einen schönen, 455 m² großen Verkaufsstand mit guter Verkehrsanbindung ab 01.07.2020, evtl. früher, zur Vermietung. Der Stand verfügt über eine sehr großzügige Verkaufsfläche, ein eingebautes Kühlhaus, diverse Büroräume, eine kleine Küchenzeile und ein eigenes WC.
Bei Interesse erreichen Sie uns in der Woche unter der Rufnummer 02 31/52 21 43 oder per E-Mail [email protected]
CORONAVIRUS
Folgen in vielen Bereichen spürbar
ANANAS
Zufuhren aus Costa Rica spielen die Hauptrolle
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|11
|13.03.2020
|03.03.2020
|• Beerenobst (Global Berry Congress, Rotterdam)
• Spargel
|12
|20.03.2020
|10.03.2020
|• Bananen
• Pilze
• Frühkartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Cocktail-Tomaten
|13
|27.03.2020
|17.03.2020
|• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Software-Lösungen
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|14
|03.04.2020
|24.03.2020
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
|15/16
|17.04.2020
|07.04.2020
|• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
• Saisonstart in Übersee
• Produkte im Trend: Limetten
PackPlus South is South India's premier show on packaging, converting and supply chain event. Presenting the latest innovation and development from the industry. PackPlus South will explore the market of the region and will...
The entire tomato world is welcomed to the 14th World Tomato Congress. This biannual event will be held in Argentina, and is by now established in the calendar of many people in the tomato processing and associated industries....
www.gdl-ev.org
The 24th International Exhibition on Food Processing, Packing Technology & Equipment
Gemeinsam mit Unternehmern, Händlern, Wissenschaftlern, Politikern, Klima-Aktivisten, Start-ups, Multiplikatoren und Experten aus dem fairen Handel und dem globalen Süden diskutieren wir Lösungsansätze für mehr Nachhaltigkeit und...
Buyers and decision makers across the whole industry, from grocery, wholesale and speciality retail to foodservice, ingredients and manufacturing, will come together to uncover the hottest trends, latest product launches and the...
Die Internationale Leitmesse analytica ist seit knapp fünf Jahrzehnten Ihr Erfolgsgarant für die erfolgreiche Präsentation innovativer Labortechnik und zukunftweisender Biotechnologie. Als wichtigster Branchentreff vereint sie...