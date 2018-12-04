Mexiko: Deutliche Exportsteigerung bei Avocado

Das United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) prognostiziert für Hass-Avocado in der Saison 2018/2019 eine Produktionsmenge zwischen 1,9 Mio t und 2 Mio t. Dies liege an den guten Wetterbedingungen sowie an der Umsetzung von phytosanitären Schädlingsbekämpfungsprogrammen.
Bei den Exporten wird aufgrund der hohen internationalen Nachfrage mit einer Absatzmenge von einer Million Tonnen gerechnet. Die USA sind der wichtigste Exportmarkt für Mexiko und verbrauchen zwischen 74 % und 79 % der gesamten Lieferungen. Sechs bis sieben Prozent entfallen auf den japanischen Markt, sieben bis acht Prozent sind für den kanadischen Markt bestimmt. Die Absatzmenge entspricht den Volumen in der Saison 2017/2018 (Wert: 2,8 Mrd US-Dollar). 2016/17 hatte die Exportmenge bei 873.963 t gelegen (Wert: 2,5 Mrd US-Dollar).
DEUTSCHLAND ZEIGT WIEDER MEHR INTERESSE AN ITALIENISCHEN CITRUSFRÜCHTEN
ICOP-Konferenz 2018: Inhaltliche Neugestaltung der GMO ist eher Evolution als Revolution
KNOBLAUCH
Deutschland auf Importe angewiesen
Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center (CICC) is Egypt’s leading business events venue. Superbly located in Cairo adjacent to the bustling central business district, just 5 minutes away from Cairo International...
Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry
Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture
The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...