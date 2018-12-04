Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 4. Dezember 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
04.12.2018

Mexiko: Deutliche Exportsteigerung bei Avocado

Mexiko: Deutliche Exportsteigerung bei Avocado

Das United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) prognostiziert für Hass-Avocado in der Saison 2018/2019 eine Produktionsmenge zwischen 1,9 Mio t und 2 Mio t. Dies liege an den guten Wetterbedingungen sowie an der Umsetzung von phytosanitären Schädlingsbekämpfungsprogrammen.

Bei den Exporten wird aufgrund der hohen internationalen Nachfrage mit einer Absatzmenge von einer Million Tonnen gerechnet. Die USA sind der wichtigste Exportmarkt für Mexiko und verbrauchen zwischen 74 % und 79 % der gesamten Lieferungen. Sechs bis sieben Prozent entfallen auf den japanischen Markt, sieben bis acht Prozent sind für den kanadischen Markt bestimmt. Die Absatzmenge entspricht den Volumen in der Saison 2017/2018 (Wert: 2,8 Mrd US-Dollar). 2016/17 hatte die Exportmenge bei 873.963 t gelegen (Wert: 2,5 Mrd US-Dollar).

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Übersee
Verwandte Themen
Südafrika: Gute EU-Marktbedingungen für frühes Steinobs... 03.12.2018
Chile: Saison für frühe Trauben hat begonnen 30.11.2018
Neuseeland: Mit Hefe gegen Psa 29.11.2018
Chile: ASOEX rechnet mit Hagelschäden zwischen 120 und ... 27.11.2018
Malaysia bets on durian as China goes bananas for world... 27.11.2018
Südafrika: Obstbau auf Erholungskurs 27.11.2018
Peru: Exportumsatz steigt um rund 13 Prozent 23.11.2018
Zespri has been crowned Company of the Year at the pres... 23.11.2018
Peru: Anstieg der Citrus-Exporte um 10 Prozent 22.11.2018
Chile: Heidelbeer-Exporte nach Europa verzeichnen deutl... 20.11.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

04.12.2018

SPAR Österreichische Warenhandels-AG: Wir suchen Konsulent/in bzw. Qualitätsmanager/in für Obst & Gemüse (m/w) vor Ort in Italien

03.12.2018

Bundesfachgruppe Obstbau, Berlin, sucht neuen Geschäftsführer (m/w/d)

05.11.2018

L. STROETMANN Lebensmittel GmbH, Münster: Unterstützen Sie uns auf unserem weiteren Erfolgsweg zum nächstmöglichen Termin in unserem Zentraleinkauf in Münster als Einkäufer/in Obst & Gemüse

19.10.2018

ExPa-Frucht GmbH, Ottobrunn: Leitung Debitoren/Kreditoren Buchhaltung und Innendienst

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 48/2018

DEUTSCHLAND ZEIGT WIEDER MEHR INTERESSE AN ITALIENISCHEN CITRUSFRÜCHTEN

ICOP-Konferenz 2018: Inhaltliche Neugestaltung der GMO ist eher Evolution als Revolution

KNOBLAUCH
Deutschland auf Importe angewiesen

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

November

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
48 30.11.2018 20.11.2018 • Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Obst und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Produkte im Trend: Knoblauch

Dezember

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
49 07.12.2018 27.11.2018 • Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
50 14.12.2018 04.12.2018 • Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
23.11.2018 • SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
51/52 21.12.2018 11.12.2018 • Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

08.12.2018

FoodAfrica

Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center (CICC) is Egypt’s leading business events venue. Superbly located in Cairo adjacent to the bustling central business district, just 5 minutes away from Cairo International...

10.12.2018

SIAL Middle East

Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry

10.01.2019

Agriflanders

Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture

10.01.2019

International Soft Fruit Conference (ISFC)

The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...

15.01.2019

SIVAL

SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...

16.01.2019

Anfas Food Product Exhibition

26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage

18.01.2019

Internationale Grüne Woche

The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.