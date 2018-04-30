Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 30. April 2018
30.04.2018

Mexiko: Avocado-Export profitiert von starker Nachfrage aus China

Mexiko: Avocado-Export profitiert von starker Nachfrage aus China

Auch bei Avocados entwickeln sich das Reich der Mitte und andere asiatische Abnehmer immer mehr zu Top-Destinationen für die Lieferanten aus der Südlichen Hemisphäre.

Die Anbauregion Jalisco in Mexiko z.B. verzeichnete laut der Inter-American Development Bank im vergangenen Jahr einen Anstieg der Ausfuhrmengen nach China um 28 %, während der Handel mit den USA um 9 % zulegte. Die positive Entwicklung hat sich in den beiden ersten Monaten dieses Jahres fortgesetzt. Insgesamt exportierte Mexiko laut „freshfruitportal“ in diesem Zeitraum knapp 235.000 t Avocados, wovon über 70 % in die USA gingen. Der chinesische Markt nahm demnach 3.360 t Avocados aus Mexiko auf, Singapur verzeichnete mit einer Importmenge von rund 13.000 sogar das kräftigste Wachstum. Auch die europäischen Märkte mit den Niederlanden an der Spitze zeigen sich zunehmend aufnahmefreudiger für das Trendprodukt. 

Kategorie: Übersee
