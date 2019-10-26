Mexiko: 20.000 ha Citrusfläche durch Dürre verloren

Die schwere und anhaltende Dürre, die die zentral-nördliche Region Mexikos getroffen hat, verursachte laut simfruit den Verlust von mindestens 20.000 ha Citrus-Plantagen.
Um eine qualitativ hochwertige Produktion zu erreichen, seien mindestens fünf bis sieben Monate erforderlich, je nach Ausmaß des Schadens. Die Plantagen müssten nun richtig gepflegt werden, damit Quantität und Qualität wiederhergestellt seien.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|43
|25.10.2019
|15.10.2019
|• Tiefkühl-Produkte
• Italien - Herbstsaison
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|02.11.2019
|22.10.2019
|• Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Verkaufsförderung Adventszeit und Weihnachten
• Produkte im Trend: Weiß-/Rotkohl
• Trauben aus Übersee
|45
|08.11.2019
|29.10.2019
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• expoSE 2019 - Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse (Karlsruhe, 20./21.11.2019)
|46
|15.11.2019
|05.11.2019
|• Salat aus Frankreich
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Birnen
|47
|22.11.2019
|12.11.2019
|• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
• Produkte am POS: Weißkohl
