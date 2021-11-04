Marokko: EU-Tomatenimporte sind deutlich gestiegen

Die Europäische Union hat im Laufe der vergangenen fünf Jahre ihre Tomateneinfuhren aus Marokko um 26 % erhöht. Dies geht aus aktuellen Daten von Fepex hervor. In diesem Zeitraum gingen die Importe aus führenden Lieferländern wie Spanien oder den Niederlanden um 20 % bzw. 5 % zurück.
Der Exportstatistik zufolge sind die spanischen Tomatenausfuhren in Richtung EU von knapp 764.000 t in 2016 auf 613.000 t im Jahr 2020 gesunken. Im Fall der Niederlande sanken die EU-Tomatenexporte von 844.000 t im Jahr 2016 auf 803.000 t im vorigen Jahr. Marokko steigerte hingegen seine EU-Tomatenausfuhren von 345.000 t auf 435.000 t.
Groß- und Wochenmärkte:
GFI-Vorstand Jörn Böttcher
zieht positive Bilanz —
Corona-Krise konnte
gemeistert werden
SÜDAFRIKA
Schwere Zeiten für Citrus-Exporte
SYNGENTA
Neue Sorten für neue
Herausforderungen
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|05.11.2021
|26.10.2021
|• Avocados
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Produkte im Trend: Easy Peeler
|45
|12.11.2021
|02.11.2021
|• Kiwis aus Europa
• Citrus aus Spanien
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
• ExpoSE, Karlsruhe
|46
|19.11.2021
|09.11.2021
|• Salat aus Frankreich
• Birnen
• Wintergemüse aus Deutschland
• Produkte am POS: Fenchel
|47
|26.11.2021
|16.11.2021
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|48
|03.12.2021
|23.11.2021
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Obst- und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
• Produkte im Trend: Rosenkohl
The 24th International Exhibition on Food Processing, Packing Technology & Equipment
Global Citrus Congress streams live on 16-17 November from London, Los Angeles and Melbourne, allowing viewers to pick their most convenient time to take part live or to watch on demand. The event brings together key players in...
Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse ist die führende Fachmesse für Technik und Dienstleistungen in der Spargel- und Erdbeerproduktion. Zahlreiche nationale und internationale Aussteller präsentieren auf der Erdbeer- und...
The International Perishables Expo Middle East or WOP DUBAI 2021 is expected to throw the spotlight emerging trends and new technologies that are helping shape the future of the international fresh produce industry.
15. Internationale Konferenz für Erzeugerorganisationen für Obst und Gemüse
The mission of the ISHS III International Organic Fruit Symposium and I Organic Vegetable Symposium (OrgHort 2020), organized by the Dipartimento di Agricoltura, Alimentazione e Ambiente (Di3A) of the University of Catania, is to...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...