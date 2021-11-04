Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 4. November 2021
Zurück zur Übersicht
04.11.2021

Marokko: EU-Tomatenimporte sind deutlich gestiegen

Foto: rdnzl/AdobeStock

Die Europäische Union hat im Laufe der vergangenen fünf Jahre ihre Tomateneinfuhren aus Marokko um 26 % erhöht. Dies geht aus aktuellen Daten von Fepex hervor. In diesem Zeitraum gingen die Importe aus führenden Lieferländern wie Spanien oder den Niederlanden um 20 % bzw. 5 % zurück.

Der Exportstatistik zufolge sind die spanischen Tomatenausfuhren in Richtung EU von knapp 764.000 t in 2016 auf 613.000 t im Jahr 2020 gesunken. Im Fall der Niederlande sanken die EU-Tomatenexporte von 844.000 t im Jahr 2016 auf 803.000 t im vorigen Jahr. Marokko steigerte hingegen seine EU-Tomatenausfuhren von 345.000 t auf 435.000 t.     

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
Italien: Kiwibeeren Nergi® für den deutschen Markt 04.11.2021
Peru: Süßkartoffelexporte steigen deutlich 04.11.2021
Schweiz: Traditionelles „Zibelemärit“ soll am 22. Novem... 04.11.2021
Italien: Möhrenproduktion um 20 Prozent reduziert 04.11.2021
Freshfel Europe weist auf Bedeutung von O+G im Kampf ge... 04.11.2021
Eosta und Groenheuwelts erhalten Climate Change Award 04.11.2021
Destatis: 506.500 Hektar bewässerte Freilandfläche im J... 03.11.2021
Accelerated breeding for healthy African beans 03.11.2021
Forschung: Tomaten aus partizipativer Züchtung kamen be... 02.11.2021
Indien: Klimawandel, fehlende Arbeitskräfte, gefälschte... 02.11.2021

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

25.10.2021

Weyers GmbH: Einkäufer und Verkäufer (m/w/d) für Obst und Gemüse

18.10.2021

IFCO Management GmbH: Kundenbetreuer - Außendienstmitarbeiter (m/f/d) für IFCO Mehrwegsteigen - Region West

11.10.2021

5 am Tag e.V.: Für die Tätigkeit als Projektkoordinator*in suchen wir eine geeignete Persönlichkeit (w/m/d)

01.10.2021

VITAROM GmbH sucht ab sofort: QUALITÄTSMANAGEMENT m/w/d (Bergheim)

01.10.2021

VITAROM GmbH sucht ab sofort: JUNIOR KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER m/w/d (Bergheim)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 44/2021

GLOBALE AVOCADO-PRODUKTION
KÖNNTE BIS 2030 RUND 12
MILLIONEN TONNEN ERREICHEN

Groß- und Wochenmärkte:
GFI-Vorstand Jörn Böttcher
zieht positive Bilanz —
Corona-Krise konnte
gemeistert werden

SÜDAFRIKA
Schwere Zeiten für Citrus-Exporte

SYNGENTA
Neue Sorten für neue
Herausforderungen

Zum E-Paper


Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

November

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
44 05.11.2021 26.10.2021 • Avocados
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Produkte im Trend: Easy Peeler
45 12.11.2021 02.11.2021 • Kiwis aus Europa
• Citrus aus Spanien
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
• ExpoSE, Karlsruhe
46 19.11.2021 09.11.2021 • Salat aus Frankreich
• Birnen
• Wintergemüse aus Deutschland
• Produkte am POS: Fenchel
47 26.11.2021 16.11.2021 • Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung

Dezember

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
48 03.12.2021 23.11.2021 • Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Obst- und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
• Produkte im Trend: Rosenkohl
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

10.11.2021

ProPak Vietnam 2021

The 24th International Exhibition on Food Processing, Packing Technology & Equipment

16.11.2021

Global Citrus Congress

Global Citrus Congress streams live on 16-17 November from London, Los Angeles and Melbourne, allowing viewers to pick their most convenient time to take part live or to watch on demand. The event brings together key players in...

17.11.2021

expoSE & expoDirekt

Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse ist die führende Fachmesse für Technik und Dienstleistungen in der Spargel- und Erdbeerproduktion. Zahlreiche nationale und internationale Aussteller präsentieren auf der Erdbeer- und...

22.11.2021

WOP Dubai 2021

The International Perishables Expo Middle East or WOP DUBAI 2021 is expected to throw the spotlight emerging trends and new technologies that are helping shape the future of the international fresh produce industry.

24.11.2021

ICOP 2021

15. Internationale Konferenz für Erzeugerorganisationen für Obst und Gemüse

14.12.2021

III International Organic Fruit Symposium and I International Organic Vegetable Symposium

The mission of the ISHS III International Organic Fruit Symposium and I Organic Vegetable Symposium (OrgHort 2020), organized by the Dipartimento di Agricoltura, Alimentazione e Ambiente (Di3A) of the University of Catania, is to...

11.01.2022

SIVAL

SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2021 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.