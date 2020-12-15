Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 15. Dezember 2020
15.12.2020

Marmorierte Baumwanze: Schweiz baut Forschung und Beratung aus

Foto: lid

Am 15. Dezember hat der Schweizer Ständerat eine Motion von Nationalrat Philipp Kutter angenommen. Konkret fordere der Vorstoß den deutlichen Ausbau der Forschung und Beratung im Kampf gegen die Marmorierte Baumwanze, wie Medien berichten.

Laut Kommissionssprecher Hannes Germann waren 2019 erstmals Betriebe in der ganzen Schweiz betroffen; die Schäden hätten sich auf Millionenhöhe belaufen. Auch der Bundesrat sieht Handlungsbedarf. Er muss den Auftrag nun ausführen. Die Marmorierte Baumwanze war 2004 aus Asien in die Schweiz eingeschleppt worden und breitet sich seither aus.

Kategorie: Produktion
