Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Samstag, 12. Januar 2019
Zurück zur Übersicht
11.01.2019

Mangos: Peru fährt neuen Rekord ein

54.079 t Mangos wurden im Zeitraum KW 44 2018 bis KW 1 2019 exportiert. Der neue Rekordwert entspricht einem Plus von 2,5 % zum Vorjahreszeitraum.

Schon damals hatte das Volumen mit 52.759 t einem Höchstwert entsprochen, beruft sich agraria.pe auf die peruanische Vereinigung der Mango-Produzenten und Exporteure (APEM). Im analysierten Zeitraum dieser Saison (2018/2019) war Europa der wichtigste Zielmarkt mit 32.912 t Frischobst. Es folgen die Vereinigten Staaten mit 16.029 t, Kanada mit 2.316 t und weitere mit 2.822 t.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Übersee
Verwandte Themen
Peru: Asien soll sich verstärkt für Bio-Bananen öffnen 11.01.2019
Japan and Australia to try out year-round fruit product... 10.01.2019
Chile: Obst-Export legt 2018 um elf Prozent zu 09.01.2019
Honduran melons hunt for new markets 09.01.2019
Costa Rica: Negativtrend bei Bananenexporten wird wohl ... 08.01.2019
Peru: 385.000 Hektar bereits frei von Fruchtfliegen 07.01.2019
Wachsende Nachfrage nach Dori Kiwi in Asien 04.01.2019
ASOEX: Chilenische Himbeeren sollen zum Video-Star werd... 04.01.2019
Vietnam: 2018 O+G-Exporte im Wert von 3,5 Milliarden US... 03.01.2019
Avocado: Immer noch auf Wachstumskurs 02.01.2019

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

10.01.2019

Landgard: Für unseren Obst & Gemüse Standort in Bornheim-Roisdorf suchen wir einen Key-Account Manager Obst & Gemüse (m/w/d) in Vollzeit

04.01.2019

L. STROETMANN Lebensmittel GmbH: Im Zuge der Nachfolgeregelung aus Altersgründen suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Eintrittstermin einen Abteilungsleiter (m/w/d) Ein- und Verkauf Obst und Gemüse

06.12.2018

Conti Frucht Busam GmbH, Oberkirch: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams im Bereich Ein- und Verkauf suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt eine motivierte und engagierte Persönlichkeit als (Junior) Ein- und Verkäufer (m/w) in Vollzeit

06.12.2018

Conti Frucht Busam GmbH, Oberkirch: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams im Bereich Ein- und Verkauf suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt eine motivierte und engagierte Persönlichkeit als Mitarbeiter für den kaufm. Bereich sowie Buchhaltung (m/w) in Vollzeit

04.12.2018

SPAR Österreichische Warenhandels-AG: Wir suchen Konsulent/in bzw. Qualitätsmanager/in für Obst & Gemüse (m/w) vor Ort in Italien

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 1/2 2018

PREMIUMISIERUNG, HOMING UND SOCIALIZING BESTIMMEN WEITER DEN AUSSER-HAUS-MARKT

Dürre, Fachkräftemangel, Datenschutz, Jobwechsel, Logistik 4.0, Avocado-Boom — Das war 2018

RETAIL AWARD
Wie nachhaltig müssen wir sein?

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Januar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
1/2 11.01.2019 02.01.2019 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Vorschau l
• Fresh Convenienvce
3 18.01.2019 08.01.2019 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Vorschau ll
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Software-Lösungen ll
• Produkte am POS: Küchenfertige Salate
02.01.2019 • SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Flandern (Beilage)
09.01.2019 • SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Spanien (Beilage)
4 25.01.2019 15.01.2019 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe -Hauptausgabe
• Überseeprodukte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
08.01.2019 • SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Frankreich (Beilage)
21.12.2018 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019 Exhibition Guide (Beilage)
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

15.01.2019

SIVAL

SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...

16.01.2019

Anfas Food Product Exhibition

26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage

18.01.2019

Internationale Grüne Woche

The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...

22.01.2019

IPM Essen

Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus

29.01.2019

Upakovka - Upak Italia

Internationale Fachmesse für Verpackungsmaschinen und -ausrüstung, Verpackungswerkstoffe und Verpackungsaufdruck

05.02.2019

Fruitnet World of Fresh Ideas

In compact and high-quality expert panels the current issues of the fresh produce industry as well as innovative solutions in terms of equipment and machinery sector are discussed and debated.

06.02.2019

Fruit Logistica

The World's Leading Trade Fair for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Business.

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2019 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.