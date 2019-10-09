Mangos: Brasilianische Saison beginnt mit größeren Mengen für Europa

Die Mango-Exporte aus Brasilien sind nach Auskunft einiger nordeuropäischer Importeure in diesem Jahr deutlich höher als 2018. Dies habe sicher auch Auswirkungen auf das Preisgefüge.
Brasilianische Ware ist hauptsächlich für den EU-Markt bestimmt, wo das Land eine starke Position vor allem wegen der Sorten Tommy Atkins, Keith, Palmer und Kent, innehat. Die Sorte Kent hat sich in Nordeuropa etabliert, während traditionell Palmer nach Südeuropa geliefert wird. Am globalen Mango-Export hat Brasilien nach Auskunft der FAO einen Anteil von 12 %.
Lesen Sie mehr zum Thema Mangos in Ausgabe 41/2019 des Fruchthandel Magazins.
DOGK 2019: Nachhaltigkeitsdebatte fördert Innovationen bei Mobilität und Verpackung
PISTAZIEN
Kalifornien sucht Lösungen für Bewässerung
FEIGEN
Vom Schatten zurück ins Licht?
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|05.10.2019
|24.09.2019
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Verkaufsförderung zu Halloween (Kürbisse)
• Produkte im Trend: Feigen
|41
|11.10.2019
|01.10.2019
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Fruit Attraction
|42
|18.10.2019
|08.10.2019
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Produkte am PoS: Mangold
|43
|25.10.2019
|15.10.2019
|• Tiefkühl-Produkte
• Italien - Herbstsaison
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|02.11.2019
|22.10.2019
|• Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Verkaufsförderung Adventszeit und Weihnachten
• Produkte im Trend: Weiß-/Rotkohl
• Trauben aus Übersee
