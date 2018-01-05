Maersk Line sees Nepal as a long-term trade partner

Maersk Line, the global containerized division of the Maersk Group, at a recently concluded trade meeting in Kathmandu, Nepal, announced its intent to push for acceleration in trade in the country. The Nepal import market doubled in the past 5 years and Maersk line is confident of a continued momentum in this direction, according to a press release.



In June 2017, Maersk Line moved the first-ever container shipment from Visakhapatnam to Nepal, via an exclusive block train service aptly named “Kathmandu Express”. This service offers a guaranteed fixed transit time from the load port to ICD Birgunj, just over the Nepal border. Maersk Line is the first shipping line to introduce this innovative product. Since its launch, momentum has built up quickly based on customer demand, and the company expects 5-6 block trains moving monthly from Vishakhapatnam to Birgunj.

Mr Steve Felder, MD Maersk Line (India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives) stated “We are confident about the trajectory of the Nepal market, and we would like to be a long-term trade partner in the region. We will be opening our commercial office in Kathmandu in the first half of 2018. Our focus has always been to enable trade through our increased service offering and be close to our customers. We intend to carry this commitment ahead for the Nepal market by providing customers with a seamless experience through both Kolkata and Vishakhapatnam.”

Maersk Line’s commitment towards customer centricity is reflected through its dual offerings to Nepal through Kolkata and Vishakhapatnam. Adding a product offering through its own line from Vishakhapatnam to Birgunj, Nepal, to the existing product of Kolkata to Birgunj on merchant haulage is a testament to Maersk Line’s allegiance in facilitating ease of doing business.

At present, the “Chennai Express” calls Vishakhapatnam weekly, augmented by multiple feeder sailings, enabling customers to reach global markets. This service offering is aimed at ease of doing business and increasing transparency by providing customers with an end-to-end delivery mechanism. This entails one stop solution such as online payment, handling documents, electronic Delivery Order (E-DO) issuance and clearing cargo in Nepal.