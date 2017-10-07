Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Samstag, 7. Oktober 2017
Maersk Container Industry: Stig Hoffmeyer tritt als CEO zurück

Seit August 2014 hatte Stig Hoffmeyer den Posten als CEO bei Maersk Container Industry inne, berichtet World Cargo News mit Bezug auf die Gruppe. Wie es von Maersk heißt, suche man bereits nach einem Nachfolger.


