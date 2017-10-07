Maersk Container Industry: Stig Hoffmeyer tritt als CEO zurück

Seit August 2014 hatte Stig Hoffmeyer den Posten als CEO bei Maersk Container Industry inne, berichtet World Cargo News mit Bezug auf die Gruppe. Wie es von Maersk heißt, suche man bereits nach einem Nachfolger.
DOGK 2017
Von Geschmack bis Big Data — Die Zukunft ist schon längst Realität
LANDGARD/GODELAND
Investitionen in die Infrastruktur machen sich bezahlt
SPANIEN
Vorbereitungen für die Fruit Attraction laufen auf Hochtouren
PRODUKTE IM TREND
Für Kaki ist Saison zwischen Sommer und Winter
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|06.10.2017
|26.09.2017
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Fruit Attraction 2017 (Madrid, 18.-20.10.2017)
• Produkte im Trend: Kakis
|41
|13.10.2017
|02.10.2017
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
|42
|20.10.2017
|10.10.2017
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Rotkohl
• Kühllogistik-Flottenmanagement
|43
|27.10.2017
|17.10.2017
|• Citrus aus Spanien
• Äpfel aus Südtirol
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|03.11.2017
|24.10.2017
|• Saisonauftakt in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Obst und Gemüse aus der Türkei (Anfas Fresh Antalya)
• Produkte im Trend: Kürbis
