Maersk begins testing CO2-cooled shipping containers

In a move that could lead to wider uptake of natural refrigerant-based cooling solutions in the maritime sector, Maersk Line, the world’s largest container shipping company, has begun testing 100 refrigerated shipping containers fitted with Carrier Transicold’s NaturaLINE CO2 refrigeration system at the port of Santa Marta in Colombia, according to a press release.
The use of the NaturaLINE natural refrigerant systems is an important part of Maersk Line’s larger corporate sustainability initiative to reduce its CO2 emissions per container moved by 60 % by 2020 (compared to 2007 levels). “To meet our sustainability goals and stay ahead of the new EU legislation, Maersk Line is keen to carefully evaluate all alternatives to the current synthetic refrigerants,” said Ingrid Uppelschoten-Snelderwaard, head of global equipment, Maersk Line.
“The NaturaLINE system is an advanced technology with interesting potential for reefers. We chose it after laboratory testing of the unit’s performance with perishable and frozen commodities and look forward to gaining further operational experience with the system,” she said.
The choice of Santa Marta as the pilot terminal reflects the Colombian port’s importance for handling refrigerated cargo.
NÜSSE UND TROCKENFRÜCHTE
Französische Produktion meldet unterschiedlich große Walnussernte
BEERENOBST
Konsument hat die Zukunft in der Hand
NIEDERLANDE
„Paprika statt Pillen“ – Ein Rezept mit Vorbildcharakter
ÄPFEL AUS FRANKREICH
Branche sieht sich in günstiger Ausgangslage
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|36
|09.09.2017
|31.08.2017
|• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2017
|38
|22.09.2017
|12.09.2017
|• Herbstprodukte aus Flandern
• Tropische Melonen
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 - Bericht
• Produkte am POS: Paprika
|39
|29.09.2017
|19.09.2017
|• Fresh Convenience
• Anuga (Köln, 7.-11.10.2017)
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2017 - Bericht
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|06.10.2017
|26.09.2017
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Fruit Attraction 2017 (Madrid, 18.-20.10.2017)
• Produkte im Trend: Kakis
|41
|13.10.2017
|02.10.2017
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
Deutschlands Informations- und Networking-Veranstaltung für die gesamte Wertschöpfungskette von frischem Obst und Gemüse.
The annual Cool LogisticsTM Global conference in Europe connects perishable cargo owners with cold chain logistics and transport professionals from around the world to assess key market trends and operational best practice for...
Der Deutsche Kartoffelhandelsverband e.V. lädt im September 2017 zur 66. Internationalen Kartoffel-Herbstbörse ein!
Fruit and Vegetable Expo and Summit which will be organized at Istanbul Expo Center will be the gathering point for fresh fruit and vegetable trade in the region. FAV Turkey is planned to be one of the most important exhibitions,...
Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel
The world´s leading food fair for the retail trade and the food service and catering market
Die Messe eat&STYLE Düsseldorf ist Deutschlands große Genussmesse und größter Consumer-Event im Bereich Genuss, Gastlichkeit & Lifestyle. Mehr als 200 Aussteller präsentieren auf der eat&STYLE Messe Düsseldorf alles zum Thema...