Dienstag, 19. September 2017
19.09.2017

Maersk begins testing CO2-cooled shipping containers

In a move that could lead to wider uptake of natural refrigerant-based cooling solutions in the maritime sector, Maersk Line, the world’s largest container shipping company, has begun testing 100 refrigerated shipping containers fitted with Carrier Transicold’s NaturaLINE CO2 refrigeration system at the port of Santa Marta in Colombia, according to a press release.

The use of the NaturaLINE natural refrigerant systems is an important part of Maersk Line’s larger corporate sustainability initiative to reduce its CO2 emissions per container moved by 60 % by 2020 (compared to 2007 levels). “To meet our sustainability goals and stay ahead of the new EU legislation, Maersk Line is keen to carefully evaluate all alternatives to the current synthetic refrigerants,” said Ingrid Uppelschoten-Snelderwaard, head of global equipment, Maersk Line.
“The NaturaLINE system is an advanced technology with interesting potential for reefers. We chose it after laboratory testing of the unit’s performance with perishable and frozen commodities and look forward to gaining further operational experience with the system,” she said.
The choice of Santa Marta as the pilot terminal reflects the Colombian port’s importance for handling refrigerated cargo.

Kategorie: Logistik
