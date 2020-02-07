Made in Nature takes stock of the situation of italian organic agriculture at FRUIT LOGISTICA

Foto: Made in Nature

A year after its launch, Made in Nature - Discover the principles of European organic agriculture returns to Fruit Logistica Berlin to present what it has achieved during its first twelve months and take stock of the situation of Italian organic agriculture. Funded by the European Union and CSO Italy to the tune of 1.6 million euro, the project focuses on the promotion of organic produce in Italy, France and Germany and in its first year has achieved impressive results in terms of contacts and initiatives organised, according to a press release.



During the first year, thanks to its various initiatives and communication activities targeting the media - ranging from traditional PR to press lunches, to b2b meetings with operators and opinion leaders, to digital communication and social media activities, through to initiatives organised directly at sales outlets and participation in trade fairs - an estimated over 20 million contacts were made during the first year.



This success was made possible thanks to the active involvement of the companies that support the project, like Brio, Canova, Conserve Italia, RK Growers, Veritas Biofrutta and the Lagnasco Group.



In Europe, the organic sector is continuing to grow, with Italy at the forefront in terms of number of operators and total surface area dedicated to organic agriculture, which in 2018 amounted to 15.5% of the national useable agricultural surface area; this puts Italy firmly above the European average, which stands at 7% (Source: Federbio).



Furthermore, Italy has seen an increase in overall exports of organic produce (+10%) and consumption (+5.3%), thanks to an increase in sales both in discount stores (+20.7%) and in the large-scale retail sector (+5.5%) (Source: Sinab).



The speakers of the Press Lunch organised in Berlin were Paolo Pari for Canova, Luca Zocca for Brio, Daniela Ballatore for RK Growers, Antonio Cogo of Veritas Biofrutta and Massimo Perotto of the Lagnasco Group, who were introduced by Paolo Bruni, President of CSO Italy. The key focus of the various speeches, made during a tasting and display of organic products, was the current position and future role of Italian organic agriculture, not only within the country, but throughout Europe, especially given the increase in new competitors (in France in particular, where a 17% increase in land given over to production was recorded compared to 2017) and the complications dictated by climate change and developments in consumer trends.



“We invested in this project in order to raise awareness and highlight the quality and importance of Italian organic produce in Europe and in our own country”, said Paolo Pari, Canova Marketing Director, during the Press Lunch in Berlin. He continued stating, “this is a constant commitment that, having been severely tested by climate change and the rise of new overseas competitors, confirmed the competitiveness of our products. Projects like Made in Nature are the future for our sector, which needs new investments in infrastructures and above all, in consumer awareness of organic products and why it is so important”.



The importance of communicating the quality and merits of Italian organic produce and making it an added value that Italy should become global standard bearer of, were the focus of the speech by Daniela Ballatore, Sales Manager of RK Growers who said, “despite the difficulties we experienced in production, figures for 2019 are encouraging. The Italian organic sector is still excellent in terms of quality, thanks to our country’s long-standing tradition. The challenges we face today and in which Made in Nature plays a key role, are to make Italian organic produce even stronger and improve awareness of it around the world. We need to focus firmly on the future”.



Luca Zocca, Marketing Manager at Brio, pointed out that “understanding the evolution of the organic market” is “a crucial part of this delicate phase. Italy has incredible potential and a great desire to do well. We need to come together and adopt a systemic approach, in order to consolidate our leadership and the great tradition that has made Italian fruit and vegetables some of the most appreciated around the world”. Last year, Brio championed a series of instore initiatives in Germany, during which organic kiwis were presented. As Zocca continued, “this best represents what we can do as a country, dominating the market thanks to our superior quality, sealing deals outside our national borders. For this reason we will continue, thanks to Made in Nature, with our instore activities, in Germany and, for the first time, in France”.





