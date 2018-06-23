Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Samstag, 23. Juni 2018
22.06.2018

Macalea gründet mit Partnerunternehmen die BATO Europa GmbH & Co. KG

Die Produzenten BATO Vietnam und BATO Xiamen (VR China) haben gemeinsam mit MACALEA GmbH & Co KG, Hung Bui Quang und Thomas Schubert die BATO Europa GmbH & Co. KG gegründet, heißt es von dem Hamburger Unternehmen.

Der Geschäftsführer Hung Bui Quang und der Prokurist Thomas Schubert werden die Geschäfte von Chemnitz aus leiten. Ziel der Produzenten mit BATO Europa ist es, die Logistik für die Kunden zu perfektionieren. Das Produktportfolio umfasst unter anderem Nashis, Pomelos, Dragonfruit und Ingwer.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
