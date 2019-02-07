Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 7. Februar 2019
06.02.2019

Luís Vicente Group: Maria is the new one

Foto: Luís Vicente Group

It’s fresh, tasty, bold, has certified quality and above all, it’s Portuguese. These are the special attributes of Maria, the brand with which the Luis Vicente Group aims to seduce consumers - both in the domestic market and the foreign markets where it is present, according to a press release.

Maria is the banner for the domestic fruit of the group from the Oeste region, namely Rocha pear, but also apples, plums, peaches, nectarines, persimmons and quinces.
The new brand was presented at FRUIT LOGISTICA. The Minister of Agriculture, Luís Capoulas Santos, was present at the launch. The Luís Vicente Group is present with a 70 square metre stand representing its biggest participation ever in the world’s main fruit and vegetables fair: 78 thousand visitors are expected from 130 countries. Location: Hall 5.2 Stand D-06
“Maria reflects our passion for Portuguese fruit. The brand springs from our desire to prove ourselves to be the benchmark company of domestic production. We still didn't have a brand that brought together all the fruit we produce in our territory and Maria is the opportunity for us to present ourselves as intrinsically Portuguese fruit producers, with all the characteristics for which domestic production is renowned: freshness, quality, flavour, respect for nature”, explains Miguel Barbosa, managing director of Luís Vicente SA, the company responsible for producing and selling over 70 thousand tonnes of fruit and vegetables worldwide.
Currently, 25 % of the Luis Vicente Group’s turnover (which in 2018 reached 75 mio euros), is already due to exports. Brazil, European markets, Morocco and Angola are the main destinations of the group’s fruit, including that produced domestically - and which with Maria, now gains enhanced differentiation from the competition.
The objective of the new brand is to reinforce the presence of domestic fruit in markets such as Brazil, Canada, the United States, Morocco, Angola and European markets, while also approaching new countries such as Colombia and Mexico. But it will also have a strong presence in the domestic market, “to show the Portuguese that we are passionate about what is ours and has quality”, he stressed.
The branding Maria - Portuguese Freshness was developed by TerraProjectos, a consultant specialised in the agri-food sector, and invokes the truly Portuguese aspect of the fruit. “Maria sprung to mind as it is a very Portuguese name, easily associated with Portugal, and therefore it also has a strong appeal to the yearning of the Portuguese-speaking markets. At the same time, it is not a name that is strange to Anglo-Saxon countries. We want to present our Maria as a mature, daring, seductive, passion-driven fruit. Which is how consumers see domestic production: being Portuguese weighs on consumers’ decision, in all the markets in which we’re present”, Miguel Barbosa points out.
Maria now joins the other brands in the Luís Vicente Group’s portfolio: Plump, a banner of tropical fruit that the company produces in Brazil and Costa Rica; Kibala, for vegetables produced in Angola; and Frubis, a brand of dehydrated fruit.

