Lufthansa Cargo: Deutliche Steigerung des EBIT

Nach dem Zwischenbericht Januar bis Juni 2018 des Lufthansa Group stiegen die Umsatzerlöse des Geschäftsfelds Logistik mengen- und preisbedingt gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum um 12,3 % auf 1,3 Mrd Euro. Die operativen Erträge stiegen um 9,6 % auf insgesamt 1,3 Mrd Euro.
Wie das Unternehmen mitteilt, stiegen die operativen Aufwendungen im Vorjahresvergleich um 6,6 % auf 1,2 Mrd Euro. Der Anstieg erfolgte im Materialaufwand, der um 9,9 % auf 840 Mio Euro zunahm. Innerhalb dieser Position erhöhte sich der Treibstoffaufwand vor allem preisbedingt um 17,6 % auf 180 Mio Euro. Der Charteraufwand nahm um 20,1 % auf 389 Mio Euro zu, während der Personalaufwand mit 210 Mio Euro annähernd auf dem Niveau des Vorjahres lag. Die Abschreibungen blieben konstant bei 41 Mio Euro.
Das Beteiligungsergebnis stieg, bedingt durch die positive Entwicklung der Shanghai Pudong International Airport Cargo Terminal Co. Ltd., um 50 % auf 18 Mio Euro.
Das Adjusted EBIT stieg um 60,3 % auf 125 Mio Euro. Das EBIT stieg um 48,8 % auf 125 Mio Euro. Die Segmentinvestitionen sind um 139 Mio Euro auf 153 Mio Euro gestiegen. Darin enthalten sind die Anzahlungen auf zwei bestellte B777-Frachter in Höhe von 139 Mio Euro.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|27.07.2018
|17.07.2018
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Brombeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|10.08.2018
|31.07.2018
|• Ananas
• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Produkte im Trend: Aprikosen
|33
|17.08.2018
|07.08.2018
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Fleischtomaten
|34
|24.08.2018
|14.08.2018
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 05.-07.09.2018) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
|35
|31.08.2018
|21.08.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
ANUTEC Brazil has impressively demonstrated its significance for the industry in its second edition in 2016. The event continued the successful growth course and is now ready to take the next steps towards 2018: From 07 to 09...
The International Horticultural Congress (IHC) is the biggest scientific event organized every four year since 1856 in the fields related to horticulture. The previous IHCs gathered around 2500-5000 participants from countries...
The Symposium is expected to be attended by the researchers, producers, academics, extension advisors, marketers and service industry personnel to discuss problems limiting production and marketing of avocado. The symposium will...
Fruit and Vegetable Horticultural Exhibition
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 25 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.
Asia’s fresh produce hub