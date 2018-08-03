Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 3. August 2018
02.08.2018

Lufthansa Cargo: Deutliche Steigerung des EBIT

Lufthansa Cargo: Deutliche Steigerung des EBIT

Foto: Werner Krüger / Lufthansa

Nach dem Zwischenbericht Januar bis Juni 2018 des Lufthansa Group stiegen die Umsatzerlöse des Geschäftsfelds Logistik mengen- und preisbedingt gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum um 12,3 % auf 1,3 Mrd Euro. Die operativen Erträge stiegen um 9,6 % auf insgesamt 1,3 Mrd Euro.

Wie das Unternehmen mitteilt, stiegen die operativen Aufwendungen im Vorjahresvergleich um 6,6 % auf 1,2 Mrd Euro. Der Anstieg erfolgte im Materialaufwand, der um 9,9 % auf 840 Mio Euro zunahm. Innerhalb dieser Position erhöhte sich der Treibstoffaufwand vor allem preisbedingt um 17,6 % auf 180 Mio Euro. Der Charteraufwand nahm um 20,1 % auf 389 Mio Euro zu, während der Personalaufwand mit 210 Mio Euro annähernd auf dem Niveau des Vorjahres lag. Die Abschreibungen blieben konstant bei 41 Mio Euro.

Das Beteiligungsergebnis stieg, bedingt durch die positive Entwicklung der Shanghai Pudong International Airport Cargo Terminal Co. Ltd., um 50 % auf 18 Mio Euro.

Das Adjusted EBIT stieg um 60,3 % auf 125 Mio Euro. Das EBIT stieg um 48,8 % auf 125 Mio Euro. Die Segmentinvestitionen sind um 139 Mio Euro auf 153 Mio Euro gestiegen. Darin enthalten sind die Anzahlungen auf zwei bestellte B777-Frachter in Höhe von 139 Mio Euro.

