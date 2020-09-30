Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 30. September 2020
29.09.2020

Lidl veröffentlicht zweiten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht "mehrWERTschätzen"

Foto: Lidl

Mehr Bio, umfangreiche Maßnahmen zur Lebensmittelrettung, weniger Plastikverpackungen - Nachhaltiges Handeln entlang der Wertschöpfungskette zeigt Früchte bei Lidl, wie der Discounter in Bezug auf den zweiten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht "mehrWERTschätzen" mitteilt.

Alle Leistungen sind darin gebündelt und mit aktualisierten Kennzahlen nach dem "Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)"-Standard dargestellt. Neu ist das erstmalige Einbinden der Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) der Vereinten Nationen, die Lidl vor allem im Bereich der Landwirtschaft und Lebensmittelproduktion durch seine Geschäftstätigkeit beeinflusst. Zudem hat sich das Unternehmen im Rahmen seiner "Lidl-Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie 2030" strategische und operative Ziele neu gesetzt oder fortgeschrieben sowie mit Maßnahmen und Kennzahlen hinterlegt.

Kategorie: Einzelhandel
