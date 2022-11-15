Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 15. November 2022
14.11.2022

Lidl Österreich: Umweltfreundlichere Zellulosenetze für alle Citrusfrüchte

Foto: Lidl Österreich

Allein durch diese Umstellung spart Lidl Österreich jährlich über 10 t Plastik ein, heißt es. Der Vorteil: Die Netze sind kompostierbar und bestehen zu 100 % aus dem nachwachsenden Rohstoff Holz.

„Verpackungen sind wichtig. Sie schützen unsere Lebensmittel und halten sie frisch. Aber ebenso wichtig ist der ressourcenschonende Umgang mit ihnen“, so Karsten Kremer, Geschäftsleiter Einkauf & Marketing bei Lidl Österreich. Im nächsten Schritt werden auch die Etiketten bei allen Citrusartikeln auf Papier umgestellt.

Seit dem vergangenen Jahr sind bereits alle Obst- und Gemüseprodukte der heimischen Bio-Eigenmarke „Ein gutes Stück Heimat“ nur noch lose oder in nachwachsenden Rohstoffen und kompostierbaren Materialen verpackt.

Kategorie: Einzelhandel
