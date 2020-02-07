Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Freitag, 7. Februar 2020
Zurück zur Übersicht
06.02.2020

Launch CFQ standard fruit and vegetable boxes for longer life and better logistics

Foto: GroentenFruit Huis

During the Fruit Logistica 2020 in Berlin, the CFQ standard is officially be launched by Fresh Produce Centre and Corrugated Benelux Association (CBA). Common Footprint Quality (CFQ). This CFQ standard is the new Benelux quality standard for fruit and vegetable boxes, according to a press release, made of corrugated cardboard and solid board.

"Increasing the sustainability and stackability were the main purposes when developing this CFQ standard. We use the minimum of carton, while we guarantee the maximum of strength for these CFQ boxes. They can endure long-distance transport through Europe and trucks can be loaded in the most efficient way. This is profitable for the trader and the retailer and the consumer gets a better and fresher product”, says Peter van Ostaijen, director of CBA, the organisation for the corrugated industry in the Benelux.   
The CFQ standard has been launched by CBA in collaboration with the fruit and vegetable sector and is now being produced by five organizations in the Benelux. The boxes produced under the CFQ label are optimal during transport, strong, protect the products and are completely interstackable.  An independent agency audits the CFQ standard so that a box produced under the CFQ logo actually meets the requirements and specifications.
 “Standardising these fruit and vegetables boxes means having the same bottom sizes, holes and strength. Mix-pallets can be made more easily when you have different sorts of fruits and vegetables on one pallet. Also the stacking of the boxes on pallets is optimal and more stable. There are no losses during transport. Producers and traders can also switch easily between different layouts and printing, thanks to these standard box dimensions”, says Wim Rodenburg of Fresh Produce Centre.  
Read about the CFQ logo on the website From today you can read all information about the CFQ standard on the website www.cfqbenelux.org. On the website you can also read which Benelux suppliers you can approach for your corrugated and / or solid board CFQ boxes.
Portal for suppliers Also, within this CFQ website a digital environment has been developed where box producers and suppliers can consult the standardized dimensions and specifications of the boxes. Producers and suppliers can request a login for this special part of the website.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Verwandte Themen
T&G Global baut Heidelbeer-Geschäft zu Premiumkategorie... 06.02.2020
AMI: Weiterhin steigende Nachfrage nach Heidelbeeren er... 06.02.2020
LAVA bereitet sich auf die Zukunft vor Eine einzigartig... 06.02.2020
World Citrus Organization’s first official meeting at F... 06.02.2020
DFHV: „Preisdiskussion bei Lebensmitteln greift zu kurz... 06.02.2020
Bezirksausschuss Sendling befürwortet Entwurf für Großm... 06.02.2020
Der Countdown bei „Kids an die Knolle“ läuft an 06.02.2020
Made in Nature takes stock of the situation of italian ... 06.02.2020
IPV: Positive Perspektiven, mangelnder politischer Rück... 06.02.2020
Schweiz: Eröffnung der Vernehmlassung zum landwirtschaf... 06.02.2020

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

03.02.2020

Fruchthandelsagentur in München sucht ab sofort Mitarbeiter (m/w/d) im Einkauf & Verkauf und Sachbearbeiter (m/w/d). Italienische Sprachkenntnisse erwünscht.

27.01.2020

SPAR Österreichische Warenhandels-AG: Wir suchen: Qualitätskontrolleur (m/w/d) Obst, Gemüse und ultrafrische Produkte Dienstort: Italien

22.01.2020

vitalente oHG: Zur Führung seines Teams im Großraum Köln/Bonn sucht unser Kunde in Vollzeit zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt einen Operativen Geschäftsführer (m/w/d) im Obst- und Gemüse Großhandel

20.01.2020

Eosta B.V. in Waddinxveen, NL: Der Bio-Markt wächst weiter! Für unser kaufmännisches Team suchen wir: ACCOUNT MANAGER (m/w/d) für deutschsprachiges Europa

19.12.2019

Neue Herausforderung gesucht! Aktuell selbständiger Kaufmann (Wochenmarkt und Lieferdienst Obst und Gemüse) sucht neue Herausforderung im Großhandel. Verkauf/ Einkauf ...

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 5/2020 inkl. Italien, Spanien und Ecuador Special

FRUIT LOGISTICA:
ZUKUNFTSVISIONEN WERDEN
MORGEN REALITÄT

Deutschland: Verbände fordern sachliche
Diskussionen bei Preispolitik und Brandthemen

GROSSMÄRKTE
Standortfragen und Food Service im Fokus

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Januar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
5 31.01.2020 17.01.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Eröffnung
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
17.01.2020 • SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Italien (Beilage)
17.01.2020 • SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Spanien (Beilage)

Februar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
6 06.02.2020 24.01.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Aktuell
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte (BioFach Nürnberg)
• Fruchtwelt Bodensee (Friedrichshafen)
• Produkte im Trend: Äpfel
7/8 21.02.2020 11.02.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Nachbericht l
• Deutscher und globaler Fruchthandel
• Deutsche Produktion und Vermarktung
• Deutsche Frischemärkte
• Nord- und Westeuropa (Niederlande, Flandern, Frankreich, Schweiz, Österreich, Skandinavien)
• Südtirol
• Produkte am POS: Basilikum
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

12.02.2020

BIOFACH 2020

World´s Leading Trade Fair for Organic Food Organic is more than a label or certification: organic stands for quality and conviction – for the responsible use of nature’s resources. BIOFACH in the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg is...

14.02.2020

Fruchtwelt Bodensee

Internationale Fachmesse für Erwerbsobstbau, Destillation und Agrartechnik

15.02.2020

Intergastra

Die Fachmesse für Hotellerie und Gastronomie

22.02.2020

Internationale Konferenz über Bananen 2020

Das Research Centre for Banana (Bananenforschungszentrum), Teil des Indian Conucil of Agricultural Research (ICAR), organisiert in Partnerschaft mit Bioversity International und der Gesellschaft für die Förderung von Gartenbau...

26.02.2020

HortEx Vietnam 2020

HortEx Vietnam is the first specialised exhibition and conference for Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology in Vietnam. The sector is expected to show further growth due to strong exports and a...

03.03.2020

SMAK 2020

SMAK 2020 is the Nordic Food and Beverage Trade Fair. SMAK is the most important Nordic arena for professionals within hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, catering, institutions, canteens and fast-food outlets, as well as for those...

03.03.2020

IntraLog Poland

International Intralogistics, Warehousing and Supply Chain Exhibition

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2020 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.