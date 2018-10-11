Laser Food führt Natural Branding als Marke in Europa ein

Bereits vor zwei Jahren wurde Natural Branding als Ergänzung zu laserbeschriftete Bio-Produkte eingeführt und ist europaweit auf großes Interesse gestoßen. Daraufhin wurde die Registrierung der Marke Natural Branding eingeleitet, wie Jaime Sanfelix, Geschäftsführer Laser Food, erklärt.
Die Marke soll in Kürze in Lebensmitteleinzelhandel und Supermärkten in ganz Europa zu sehen sein, und so die wachsende öffentliche Akzeptanz der Technologie unterstreichen, heißt es in der Mitteilung weiter. Neben Eosta nutzen auch Agricolli Bio und Bio Freshi das System bei Kiwis bzw. Kürbissen.
Apex: Exotische Früchte aus Brasilien werden auf dem deutschen Markt immer mehr nachgefragt
KERNOBST
"Markt ist komplex"
VERPACKUNG
Nachhaltigkeit im Fokus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|41
|12.10.2018
|02.10.2018
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
|42
|19.10.2018
|09.10.2018
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Warenkunde: Bananen
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
|43
|26.10.2018
|16.10.2018
|• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Warenkunde: Pflaumen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|02.11.2018
|23.10.2018
|• Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Trauben aus der Südlichen Hemisphäre
• Produkte im Trend: Zitronen
• Warenkunde: Chicorée
|45
|09.11.2018
|30.10.2018
|• Citrus aus Spanien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Tomaten von den Kanarischen Inseln
• EXPOSE, Karlsruhe - Messe-Vorbericht
16th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition
The Exhibition for Energy Efficiency, Heat Pumps and Refrigeration. Innovations & Trends from the Refrigeration - Air Conditioning - Ventilation - and Heat Pumps Sector
The global summit on asparagus.
More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.
The Salon International de l'Agroalimentaire (SIAL), a trade show dedicated to the agri-food industry, food retail, and institutional and commercial catering.
International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry
The biggest professional exhibition of food products in Ukraine!