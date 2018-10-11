Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
11.10.2018

Laser Food führt Natural Branding als Marke in Europa ein

Foto: Laser Food

Bereits vor zwei Jahren wurde Natural Branding als Ergänzung zu laserbeschriftete Bio-Produkte eingeführt und ist europaweit auf großes Interesse gestoßen. Daraufhin wurde die Registrierung der Marke Natural Branding eingeleitet, wie Jaime Sanfelix, Geschäftsführer Laser Food, erklärt.

Die Marke soll in Kürze in Lebensmitteleinzelhandel und Supermärkten in ganz Europa zu sehen sein, und so die wachsende öffentliche Akzeptanz der Technologie unterstreichen, heißt es in der Mitteilung weiter. Neben Eosta nutzen auch Agricolli Bio und Bio Freshi das System bei Kiwis bzw. Kürbissen.

Kategorie: Produktion
