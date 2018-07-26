KVH: Peter McBride erhält Bledisloe Cup

Peter McBride, ehemaliger Vorsitzender von Kiwifruit Vine Health (KVH), ist während der neuseeländischen Gartenbaukonferenz für seine Verdienste um die Kiwi-Industrie mit dem Bledisloe Cup ausgezeichnet worden.
Die Auszeichnung wurde von Landwirtschaftsminister Damien O'Connor überreicht, der McBrides über 40 Jahre währendes Engagement für die Kiwi-Industrie würdigte. Peter McBride fungierte unter anderem als KVH-Vorsitzender, als die Organisation im Jahr 2010 gegründet wurde.
Der Bledisloe Cup wurde 1931 von Lord Bledisloe gestiftet und jährlich an eine Person verliehen, die sich um den neuseeländischen Gartenbau verdient gemacht hat.
Wie Softwarelösungen
das Qualitätsmanagement verändern
BROMBEEREN
Feste Größe im Obstregal S.32
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|27.07.2018
|17.07.2018
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Brombeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|10.08.2018
|31.07.2018
|• Ananas
• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Produkte im Trend: Aprikosen
|33
|17.08.2018
|07.08.2018
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Fleischtomaten
|34
|24.08.2018
|14.08.2018
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 05.-07.09.2018) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
|35
|31.08.2018
|21.08.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
ANUTEC Brazil has impressively demonstrated its significance for the industry in its second edition in 2016. The event continued the successful growth course and is now ready to take the next steps towards 2018: From 07 to 09...
The International Horticultural Congress (IHC) is the biggest scientific event organized every four year since 1856 in the fields related to horticulture. The previous IHCs gathered around 2500-5000 participants from countries...
The Symposium is expected to be attended by the researchers, producers, academics, extension advisors, marketers and service industry personnel to discuss problems limiting production and marketing of avocado. The symposium will...
Fruit and Vegetable Horticultural Exhibition
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 25 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.
Asia’s fresh produce hub