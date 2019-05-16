Kuba beginnt Export frischer Mangos nach Europa

Rund 20 t Mangos der Sorten Tommy Atkins und Super Haden wurden durch Frutales Ceballos in Ciego de Ávila erstmals nach Europa exportiert, wie cibercuba.com berichtet.
Damit werde eine Forderung nach neuen Exportmärkten umgesetzt. Aber nicht nur neue Märkte, auch neue Produkte wie Papaya oder Citrusfrüchte sollen das Portfolio für Europa und den Mittleren Osten ergänzen.
Neuseeland: Neue Kiwi-Promotion zur Absatzförderung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|20
|17.05.2019
|07.05.2019
|• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Deutschland - Frühlings- und Sommersaison
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
• Produkte am POS: Bundzwiebeln
|21
|24.05.2019
|14.05.2019
|• SPECIAL: Sortierung & Verpackung (European Packaging Forum, Düsseldorf)
|22
|31.05.2019
|21.05.2019
|• Bananen
• Kirschen aus Europa
• Beerenobst
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Stangensellerie
|23
|07.06.2019
|28.05.2019
|• Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
|24
|14.06.2019
|04.06.2019
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
Ukraine is one of the most exciting new sources for fresh berries in the world today. Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and more are now under development. Ukraine is poised to become a leading supplier of berries and other...
The Australian banana industry’s premier event is coming to the Gold Coast in 2019. Held every two years, Congress is a unique opportunity for all those involved in producing the nation’s most-loved fruit to gather under one...
The number one conference and networking event for leading fresh produce decision-makers in China
Bietet die einmalige Gelegenheit, nicht nur die Verbandsveranstaltung zu besuchen, sondern ganz bequem die Gelegenheit zu nutzen, wichtige Player des Convenience-Marktes zu treffen, sich zu diesem Markt zu informieren und die...
Co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and the Naturaltech - International Fair of Natural Products, Food and Health opens the doors for all members of the organic movement and offer possibilities to find new distribution channels.
The timeless potato: A dynamic and innovative food In 2019, a selection of expert speakers will explore the potential for innovation within the sector now and into the future as well as Norway’s special trade relations with the...
Theme: Optimizing Food Packaging with the Help of Recent Technologies