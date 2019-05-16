Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 16. Mai 2019
16.05.2019

Kuba beginnt Export frischer Mangos nach Europa

Rund 20 t Mangos der Sorten Tommy Atkins und Super Haden wurden durch Frutales Ceballos in Ciego de Ávila erstmals nach Europa exportiert, wie cibercuba.com berichtet.

Damit werde eine Forderung nach neuen Exportmärkten umgesetzt. Aber nicht nur neue Märkte, auch neue Produkte wie Papaya oder Citrusfrüchte sollen das Portfolio für Europa und den Mittleren Osten ergänzen.


Kategorie: Übersee
