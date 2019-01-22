Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 22. Januar 2019
22.01.2019

KM Packaging invests in ProTest to provide ‘Science behind peel performance’

Foto: KM Packaging

KM Packaging, has enhanced its material testing capabilities by investing in a ProTest machine from specialist food industry machinery provider ProSeal, according to a press release.

The new ProTest machine enables the company to reliably analyse, record and report the force required to peel any given lidding film from a tray, establishing if the seal strength and performance is suitable for the intended product’s application.
Investing in this advanced, world-class testing equipment ensures KM Packaging can substantiate the peel performance of products with clear, quantitative data and deliver appropriate lidding film solutions for food manufacturing customers around the world.
Charles Smithson, KM Packaging Managing Director, said: “We have long anticipated the launch of this technology to enable us to provide factual numerical data on tray sealing and peeling to support our expertise in the film selection process.
“Investing in ProTest allows us to specifically quantify seal quality and strength to give our customers the ‘science behind peel performance’ and offer the best possible product solution. It also enables us to quickly highlight any areas in which performance improvements are needed and gives us a greater capability to solve seal issues if they arise.”
ProTest also enables the company to ensure its sales and development effort is consistently moving towards a ‘right-first-time’ approach. It reduces the need to test multiple reels, keeping line-downtime for trialling to a minimum and presenting additional cost savings to customers.
Mr. Smithson continued: “We can now share and compare data with our customers, increasing speed to market by reaching the most suitable lidding film solution as quickly as possible.
“Our experience, and understanding the need for the right solution, combined with testing data is a compelling proposition for both our UK and overseas customers.”

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
