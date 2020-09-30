Kissabel®: Blutrot und gesund naschen zu Halloween

Rote Blüten, rote Schale, rotes bis rosa Fruchtfleisch: Zum Saisonstart von Kissabel® ist ein spezielles Halloween-Etikett erhältlich, das auf die blutrote Färbung des Apfels hinweist. Kissabel®-Äpfel aus deutscher Produktion sind ab Ende Oktober in der Sorte Kissabel® Rouge bei Red Apple Germany (RAG) verfügbar, teilte Obst vom Bodensee mit.
Der Apfel ist aber nicht nur ein optischer Hingucker, sondern auch geschmacklich, da er an Beeren erinnert. Durch einen hohen Anteil an Anthocyanen und Polyphenolen, sogenannten natürlichen Antioxidantien, liefert er laut Obst vom Bodensee einen Energieschub für den ganzen Tag.
Vertriebspartner der RAG für den LEH sind Elbe Obst, die Obst vom Bodensee Vertriebsgesellschaft und Faby Fruchtgroßhandel. Der Großmarkt wird von Elbe Obst und BayWa bedient. Kissabel® wird in verschiedenen Verpackungen, u.a. auch in einer plastikfreien Blitzmatic-Verpackung, angeboten.
