Kamerun: Unabhängigkeitskampf beeinträchtigt Bananenproduktion

Zwölf der 29 Bananenfarmen der Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) sollen geschlossen werden. Zehn weitere sind bereits stillgelegt.
Wie die Informationsplattform Reefertrends berichtet, ist die staatliche CDC ist von den Abspaltungs-Kämpfen der Separatisten in den beiden englischsprachigen Regionen Kameruns betroffen, insbesondere im Südwesten, wo sie über umfangreiche Plantagen verfügt. Diese Spannungen haben das Unternehmen gezwungen, seine Produktionsstätten zu schließen. In den vergangenen Monaten war es Berichten zufolge verstärkt zu Angriffen durch die Separatisten auf Mitarbeiter der CDC gekommen.
VIELFÄLTIGES ANGEBOT LÄSST DIE NACHFRAGE NACH TROPISCHEN FRÜCHTEN IN EUROPA STEIGEN
DOGK 2019
Erstmals montags und dienstags terminiert
GARTENBAUTAGUNG
Diskussion zum Pflanzenschutz 2030
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|07.12.2018
|27.11.2018
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
|50
|14.12.2018
|04.12.2018
|• Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
|23.11.2018
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
|51/52
|21.12.2018
|11.12.2018
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture
The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Internationale Fachmesse für Verpackungsmaschinen und -ausrüstung, Verpackungswerkstoffe und Verpackungsaufdruck