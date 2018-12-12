Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 12. Dezember 2018
12.12.2018

Kamerun: Unabhängigkeitskampf beeinträchtigt Bananenproduktion

Kamerun: Unabhängigkeitskampf beeinträchtigt Bananenproduktion

Zwölf der 29 Bananenfarmen der Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) sollen geschlossen werden. Zehn weitere sind bereits stillgelegt.

Wie die Informationsplattform Reefertrends berichtet, ist die staatliche CDC ist von den Abspaltungs-Kämpfen der Separatisten in den beiden englischsprachigen Regionen Kameruns betroffen, insbesondere im Südwesten, wo sie über umfangreiche Plantagen verfügt. Diese Spannungen haben das Unternehmen gezwungen, seine Produktionsstätten zu schließen. In den vergangenen Monaten war es Berichten zufolge verstärkt zu Angriffen durch die Separatisten auf Mitarbeiter der CDC gekommen.

