Mittwoch, 11. November 2020
11.11.2020

Join the experts at Global Berry Congress Live 2020

Global Berry Congress Live brings you a unique and unrivalled programme to learn more about the international berry business. This year’s conference programme across three parallel tracks includes market updates, strategic insights, new products, supply chain innovations, and analysis of the major trends affecting the berry category. Check the new event programme here.


Registrants benefit from a discounted rate of only €200 that includes lots of new features. Every attendee at Global Berry Congress Live gets:  
•    Access to all the GBC Live event sessions.
•    Networking tool with live chat to connect you to all GBC Live attendees before, during, and after the event.
•    Your own customisable profile.
•    Free 6-month print and digital subscription to Eurofruit Magazine.
•    Free copy of Fresh Focus Berry, our special publication featuring berry news, interviews, profiles and analysis.

Register here.

Kategorie: Messen
