Join the experts at Global Berry Congress Live 2020

Südafrikanische Trauben-Produzenten gehen
optimistisch in die neue Saison
FRANKREICH
Hexagon erwartet kleinere Kiwi-Mengen
PRODUKTE IM TREND
Kaki setzt Siegeszug fort
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|45
|06.11.2020
|27.10.2020
|• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Kakis
|46
|13.11.2020
|03.11.2020
|• Birnen
• Kartoffel-Produkte
|47
|20.11.2020
|10.11.2020
|• Wintergemüse aus Deutschland
• Kernobst aus Südtirol (Interpoma, Bozen)
• Produkte am POS: Chinakohl
|48
|28.11.2020
|17.11.2020
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|04.12.2020
|24.11.2020
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Produkte im Trend: Apfelsinen
