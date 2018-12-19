Italien revidiert Schätzungen zu Kiwi-Ernte

Mit der geernteten Ernte liegt die diesjährige Erntemenge 11 % unter dem Ergebnis des Vorjahres und 30 % unter dem Vierjahresdurchschnitt.
Wie die Informationsplattform Reefertrends unter Berufung auf das italienische Centro Servizio Ortofrutticolo (CSO) berichtet, beträgt die Kiwi-Ernte in dieser Saison 333.000 t und liegt damit rund 40.000 t unter der Ernteprognose von September. Die schlechteren Ergebnisse seien auf die erheblichen negativen Wetterereignisse in der Herbstphase vor der Ernte zurückzuführen.
MARKTENTWICKLUNG: AVOCADOS SIND KEINE REINEN IMPULSPRODUKTE MEHR
Logistik: DFHV warnt wegen Engpässen und Fahrermangel vor drohendem Versorgungskollaps
ROSENKOHL
Haupteinkäufe zwischen Oktober und Februar
SPARGEL & ERDBEEREN
Höhere Preise notwendig
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|50
|14.12.2018
|04.12.2018
|• Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
|23.11.2018
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
|51/52
|21.12.2018
|11.12.2018
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|11.01.2019
|02.01.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Vorschau l
• Fresh Convenienvce
Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture
The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Internationale Fachmesse für Verpackungsmaschinen und -ausrüstung, Verpackungswerkstoffe und Verpackungsaufdruck