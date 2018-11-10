Italien: Pink Lady® Day bei der Produzenten-Organisation Minguzzi

Die Türen standen kürzlich offen in den Obstgärten der Produzenten-Organisation Minguzzi in Alfonsine (Ravenna) anlässlich der zweiten Ausgabe des Pink Lady® Day.
Dabei handelt es sich um ein von APLE (Associazione Pink Lady Europa) organisiertes Treffen, das die Protagonisten und die Werte des Anbaukonzeptes in den Mittelpunkt rückte. „Wir haben mit Begeisterung an diesem Event teilgenommen”, sagt Giancarlo Minguzzi, Präsident der PO Minguzzi, die jährlich 6.000 t bis 7.000 t Pink Lady-Äpfel produziert. „Wir glauben an dieses Projekt, das Nachhaltigkeit zum Ziel hat und eine Reduzierung der Verschwendung natürlicher Ressourcen.“
Er herrscht wenig Optimismus bei den spanischen Citrus-Anbietern für die neue Saison
NIEDERLANDE
Ernährung unter der Lupe
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|45
|09.11.2018
|30.10.2018
|• Citrus aus Spanien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Tomaten von den Kanarischen Inseln
• EXPOSE, Karlsruhe - Messe-Vorbericht
|46
|16.11.2018
|06.11.2018
|• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Kiwis aus Italien
• Birnen
• Produkte am POS: Wirsing
• Warenkunde: Kiwis
|47
|23.11.2018
|13.11.2018
|• Salat aus Frankreich
• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
• Warenkunde: Pfirsiche/Nektarinen
|13.11.2018
|• SPECIAL: Steinobst aus Südafrika (Beilage)
|48
|30.11.2018
|20.11.2018
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Obst und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
• Produkte im Trend: Knoblauch
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
International Trade Exhibition for Food and Food Industries. "Peterfood" is the main exhibition of the Northwestern food market. For 26 years it helps suppliers to sign contracts with the main Russian retail chains.
It is expected to have more than 350 exhibitors from 25 countries showing almost 1200 brands and over 500 new varieties. You will also meet the local pavilions from National Demonstration Zones for Quality Safety of Exported Food...
Fachmesse für Hotellerie, Gastronomie und Gemeinschaftsverpflegung
Powered by Anuga
Fruitnet Forum South-East Europe is the first in a new series of discussion and networking events designed to promote interest, investment and innovation in new and emerging areas of the fresh produce business.
13th International Conference of producer organisations for fruit and vegetables. Economic and political questions and their effects will be in the focus on these two days.
International exhibition of food stuffs and technologies for the food industry