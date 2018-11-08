Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 8. November 2018
08.11.2018

Italien: Kiwisaison normalisiert sich

Die italienische Produktion für Kiwis steigt nach Angaben der Alleanza delle Cooperative Agroalimentari Kiwiproduktion um 18 %. Allerdings war 2017 von einer schlechten Ernte geprägt, so dass es sich bei der diesjährigen Saison eher um eine normale Kampagne handelt, hieß es.

Das Volumen liege aber weiterhin 11 % unter dem Durchschnitt der Jahre 2013 bis 2017. In Italien wird mit einer Menge von 435.000 t gerechnet. Der Anstieg der Produktionsmengen bietet den Exportunternehmen die Chance, ihren Kunden mehr Früchte zur Verfügung stellen zu können. Sie arbeiten zudem weiter intensiv an der Erschließung neuer Märkte wie Japan.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
