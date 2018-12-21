Italien: Haselnuss-Produktion im Aufwind

Wie die Informationsplattform Italiafruit News unter Berufung auf das Instituto Nazionale di Statistica Istat berichtet, zeigt sich bei Haselnüssen eine Erhöhung der Produktionsflächen. Die Produktionsflächen von Mandeln bleiben auf konstantem Niveau.
Die Produktionsfläche für Haselnüsse lag 2018 bei 75.000 ha (+1,7 % gegenüber 2017), wobei Latium über 22.000 ha einnimmt (-4,2 %), gefolgt von Kampanien mit rund 20.000 ha (+0,6 %) und Piemont mit 19.000 ha (+7,7 %). An vierter Stelle steht Sizilien mit 12.000 ha und einem Rekordwachstum von 9,3 %. Die Gesamtproduktionsmenge lag bei 145.000 t (+10,8 % gegenüber 2017), wobei alle Produktionsregionen Zuwächse verzeichneten: Latium stieg auf 56.000 t (+12,9 %), Kampanien auf 42.000 t (+10,6 %), Piemont auf 32.000 t (+3%) Sizilien auf 12.000 t (+32,7 %).
Die Mandel-Produktionsflächen seien dagegen mit 57.666 ha stabil. Sizilien verfügt mit 31.000 ha über die größten Produktionsflächen, gefolgt von Apulien (19.600 ha) und Sardinien (6.300 ha). Mandeln markierten mit 87.0000 t eine Produktionszunahme von 9,2 % gegenüber 2017. Die sizilianische Produktion erreichte 52.666 t (+11,3%), Apulien stieg auf 28.603 t (+7,4 %), die Produktion in Sardinien bleib mit 4.285 t unverändert.
Frankreich: Landesweite Proteste des "Gilets Jaunes" hinterlassen auch im Obst- und Gemüse-Sektor tiefe Spuren
Internationale Fachmesse für Verpackungsmaschinen und -ausrüstung, Verpackungswerkstoffe und Verpackungsaufdruck