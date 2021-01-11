Italien: Ehemaliger Apofruit-Direktor wechselt zu Greenyard Italy

Gerüchte gab es schon länger, nun ist es amtlich: Ilenio Bastoni gehört seit Ende 2020 dem Führungsteam von Greenyard Italy mit Sitz in Verona an. Der ehemalige Direktor suchte nach 27 Jahren bei Apofruit eine neue Herausforderung, um seine berufliche Laufbahn in einem breiteren Kontext und mit einer internationalen Perspektive fortzusetzen.
Die Übernahme seiner Position stelle eine Vervollständigung der Schritte dar, die Greenyard in Richtung Produktion unternommen habe, teilte der Konzern mit. Zusammen mit den Partnerschaften zwischen Greenyard und LEH-Kunden könne dies einen Mehrwert für einen Sektor bedeuten, der sich stets weiterentwickeln müsse, heißt es in der Erklärung der italienischen Tochtergesellschaft des belgischen multinationalen Unternehmens. myfruit
