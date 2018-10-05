Interpoma: Verband „Frauen in der O+G-Branche“ präsentiert sich in Bozen

Der nationale Verband „Le donne dell’Ortofrutta“ (Frauen in der O+G-Branche) wird auf der diesjährigen Interpoma in Bozen eine Konferenz über den Export italienischer Äpfel organisieren, der am 17. November um 10.30 h im Kongresszentrum der Messe stattfindet.
Die Veranstaltung trägt den Titel „Öffnung, Innovation, Teamarbeit: die italienischen Äpfel auf dem Prüfstand neuer Märkte” und wird die Chancen und Herausforderungen der internationalen Märkte für den italienischen Apfelsektor unter die Lupe nehmen. Das endgültige Programm wird in den nächsten Wochen veröffentlicht.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|39
|28.09.2018
|18.09.2018
|• Fresh Convenience
• Transport und Logistik
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018 - Bericht
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|05.10.2018
|25.09.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Beerenobst
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
|41
|12.10.2018
|02.10.2018
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
|42
|19.10.2018
|09.10.2018
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
|43
|26.10.2018
|16.10.2018
|• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
