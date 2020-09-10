Industry Advisory Group: Governments should support the adoption of ePhyto

The Industry Advisory Group (IAG) of the IPPC ePhyto Solution calls on governments to support the adoption of ePhyto to facilitate international agricultural trade, which would be crucial in safeguarding global food security beyond the Covid-19 recovery period.
Global trading operations of plant products rely on crucial communication and transparency of phytosanitary requirements to protect plant health and ensure international unrestricted and safe trade of goods. Phytosanitary certificates facilitate such trade and benefit plant production sectors as well as consumers. Electronic certification as part of a broader endeavor for trade facilitation has proven itself indispensable during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic to maintain continuity of agricultural trade despite limitations on air traffic and courier services. The IPPC ePhyto Solution is a globally uniform approach with improved crisis resilience, consistency, security, fraud prevention, sustainability and replacement of paper documentation. The IAG, which is comprised of a consortium of industry associations representing the global trade of plant products, calls on policy makers to commit to a faster onboarding to the IPPC ePhyto Solution and accelerated access for all countries, including developing and least developed economies, regardless of infrastructure capacity.
The ePhyto Solution is founded in the standards of the only international convention for plant protection, the IPPC, and was intended to eventually become a permanent replacement for paper certificates even before the pandemic began.
Argentinien: EU-Importverbot für
Citrusfrüchte trifft Produzenten und Exporteure hart
KÖLLA GRUPPE: Frische Ideen und eine
lange Tradition
Landgard: Florian Hinrichs stärkt
O+G-Sparte
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|37
|11.09.2020
|01.09.2020
|• Äpfel aus Frankreich
• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte (Saisonbeginn)
• Beerenobst
|38
|18.09.2020
|08.09.2020
|• Herbstprodukte aus Flandern
• Tropische Melonen
• Mangos aus Spanien
• Kaki
• Produkte am POS: Kürbis
|39
|25.09.2020
|15.09.2020
|• Fresh Convenience
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2020 - Bericht
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik. Logistik, Transport
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|02.10.2020
|22.09.2020
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Verkaufsförderung zu Halloween (Kürbisse)
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|41
|9.10.2020
|29.09.2020
|• Fruit Attraction 2020, Madrid
• Almeria Gemüsekampagne 2020/2021
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA - Vorschau
Der Deutsche Obst & Gemüse Kongress ist eine eintägige Veranstaltung mit Vorträgen im Plenum und Parallel-Foren zu allen wichtigen aktuellen Themen der gesamten Lieferkette.
Russia´s leading food and drink exhibition
UK Fruit & Vegetable Congress gives a forum for the UK fresh produce industry and discuss the big issues of the day.
More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.
International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry
Internationale Verpackungsmesse
Das European Packaging Forum ist eine punktgenau zugeschnittene Kongressveranstaltung für das Obst & Gemüse Business.