Samstag, 8. Dezember 2018
07.12.2018

IFEMA und FEPEX bekräftigen ihr Engagement zur gemeinsamen Weiterführung der Fruit Attraction

Madrid: IFEMA und FEPEX bekräftigen ihr Engagement zur gemeinsamen Weiterführung der Fruit Attraction

Foto: Fepex

IFEMA, Messegesellschaft von Madrid und FEPEX, spanischer Branchenverband für Obst, Gemüse, Blumen und Pflanzen, haben ihre Kooperationsvereinbarung erneuert und werden auch weiterhin gemeinsam die internationale O+G-Fachmesse Fruit Attraction organisieren.

An der Sitzung nahmen der Generaldirektor der IFEMA, Eduardo López-Puertas, der Direktor von FEPEX, José María Pozancos und der Direktor der Fruit Attraction, Raúl Calleja, teil.

Die Fruit Attraction hat sich in den zehn Jahren ihres Bestehens zu einer der wichtigsten Treffpunkte der internationalen Obst- und Gemüsebranche entwickelt. Zu der letzten Veranstaltung im Oktober 2018 kamen Fachbesucher aus 122 Länder nach Madrid. Das ist im Vorjahresvergleich ein Wachstum von 19%. 1.621 Unternehmen aus 40 Länder nahmen an der 51.400 m2 (+15%) grossen Fläche als Aussteller teil. Die nächste Fruit Attraction findet vom 22.-24. Oktober 2019 in Madrid statt. FEPEX/c.s. Foto: FEPEX

Kategorie: Messen
