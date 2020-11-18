Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 18. November 2020
17.11.2020

Horticulture New Zealand: Chief Executive Mike Chapman tritt 2021 zurück

Im Laufe des kommenden Jahres möchte Mike Chapman von seinem Amt zurücktreten, das er dann mehr als fünf Jahre innehatte. Sein Nachfolger wird vermutlich Mitte des Jahres die Arbeit übernehmen.

Barry O'Neil, Präsident von Horticulture New Zealand, dankte Chapman für seinen Einsatz. „Mike Chapman hat während seiner Amtszeit einen bedeutenden Beitrag für unsere Branche geleistet", wird O'Neil von Produce Plus zitiert.

Kategorie: Übersee, Fruchthandel
