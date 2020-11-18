Horticulture New Zealand: Chief Executive Mike Chapman tritt 2021 zurück

Im Laufe des kommenden Jahres möchte Mike Chapman von seinem Amt zurücktreten, das er dann mehr als fünf Jahre innehatte. Sein Nachfolger wird vermutlich Mitte des Jahres die Arbeit übernehmen.
Barry O'Neil, Präsident von Horticulture New Zealand, dankte Chapman für seinen Einsatz. „Mike Chapman hat während seiner Amtszeit einen bedeutenden Beitrag für unsere Branche geleistet", wird O'Neil von Produce Plus zitiert.
GLOBAL CITRUS CONGRESS
Zeit für eine neue Organisation
IM INTERVIEW
The Greenery: Die richtige Balance finden
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|46
|13.11.2020
|03.11.2020
|• Birnen
• Kartoffel-Produkte
|47
|20.11.2020
|10.11.2020
|• Wintergemüse aus Deutschland
• Kernobst aus Südtirol (Interpoma, Bozen)
• Produkte am POS: Chinakohl
|48
|28.11.2020
|17.11.2020
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|04.12.2020
|24.11.2020
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Produkte im Trend: Apfelsinen
|50
|11.12.2020
|01.12.2020
|• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
