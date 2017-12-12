Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 12. Dezember 2017
12.12.2017

Here are the 2018 FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Awards nominees

The most important fresh produce industry award will be presented in Berlin on 9 February 2018. More than 75,000 trade visitors from over 130 countries can cast their vote on 7 and 8 February 2018 for the innovation of the year. A shortlist of the nominees.

The shortlist for the 2018 FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award (FLIA) has been announced. "The FLIA has become the global fresh produce industry's most important award. It will be presented for the 13th time in 2018 and recognises outstanding innovations across the entire fresh produce supply chain, from production to the point of sale. The innovations can be products, services or technical innovations," explained FRUIT LOGISTICA Global Brand Manager Wilfried Wollbold.

The special feature of the FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award is that it is selected by the more than 75,000 high-profile trade visitors from over 130 countries attending the exhibition. They are invited to cast their votes for the innovation of the year on the first two days of the trade fair, 7 and 8 February 2018. The ten nominated innovations will be presented in special exhibits at two locations, in the passageway between Halls 20 and 21 and in CityCube Berlin, Hall B. The winners will be announced at 14:30 on 9 February 2018 in the passageway between Halls 20 and 21.

A panel of experts consisting of representatives from all levels of the fresh produce trade has nominated the following ten innovations from more than 70 submissions:

“Adora”, HM Clause, Spain
A firm, dark-brown Marmande tomato with an exceptionally balanced intense sweet-sour taste and an excellent shelf life.

“H2Hybrid”, H2Hydroponics, Spain
A patented nursery and irrigation system for hydroponic plant breeding using oxygen enrichment to reduce water consumption by up to 80% and energy consumption by up to 25%.

“In-field Laboratory for Agricultural Testing”, Croptimal, Israel
A mobile technological solution for carrying out accurate real-time practical tests on crops, soil and water over a period of minutes rather than days.

“LogoFrucht”, Kellermeister Manns, Germany
A process for printing on fruit and vegetables of any shape. Round objects can be accurately and individually printed with a neutral, water-resistant, high-contrast food colouring which is gentle on the product.

“Malver”, Turatti, Italy
An electromechanical system for the precise automatic peeling of all kinds of pitted and halved mangos with an average capacity of approximately 48 pieces per minute.

“Pook Coconut Chips”, PookSpaFoods, Germany
Tasty natural crisps made from fresh coconut with a unique taste, processed without oil or fat and available in Original Sea Salt, Mango Sea Salt and Chocolate Sea Salt varieties.

“Scheufelen Grass Paper – Greenliner“, Papierfabrik Scheufelen
Ecological packaging material made of up to 50% fresh grass fibre. The raw material base contributes to a sustainable reduction in energy and water consumption.

“The Alberts Smoothie Station”, Alberts powered by Greenyard, Belgium
A smoothie vending machine that prepares 100% natural smoothies from frozen fruits and vegetables based on the user’s own individual selection and recipe.

“Ulti-Mite Swirski”, Koppert Biological Systems, Netherlands
A compostable bag containing a breeding medium for the predatory mite Amblyseius swirskii developed for the biological control of thrips. Patent-pending.

“Wasabi Giftbox”, East4Fresh – Color2Food, Netherlands
A gift box made of untreated wood containing a fresh wasabi rhizome and a wasabi rasp. An additive-free umami adventure for the kitchen or dining table.

Print-quality photos of the ten FLIA nominees are available for download here.

Kategorie: Awards
