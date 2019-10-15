HelloFresh erhöht Prognose für Umsatzwachstum 2019

Aufgrund der Entwicklung im dritten Quartal 2019, die besser verlief als erwartet, rechnet HelloFresh für das Gesamtjahr 2019 mit einem Konzernumsatzwachstum auf Basis konstanter Wechselkurse von ca. 31 % bis 33 % (bisherige Prognose: 28 % bis 30 %).
Zudem rechnet das Unternehmen mit einer positiven EBITDA-Marge (EBITDA in Prozent vom Umsatz) auf Konzernebene von ca. 0,50 % bis 1,75 % (bisherige Prognose: minus 1 % bis plus 1 %).
Der Umsatz der HelloFresh Group für das dritte Quartal 2019 wird voraussichtlich zwischen 438 Mio Euro und 441 Mio Euro liegen. Für Q3 2019 wird ein EBITDA zwischen 13,5 Mio Euro und 15,5 Mio Euro auf Konzernebene erwartet. Die endgültigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2019 wird das Unternehmen am 5. November 2019 veröffentlichen.
Produktionssteigerung bei Mangos und Papaya — Brasilien startet mit größeren Mengen für Europa
SPANIEN
Paprika festigt 2019/20 Stellung in Almería
LOGISTIK
2018 deutlich mehr Früchte im Container
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|41
|11.10.2019
|01.10.2019
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Fruit Attraction
|42
|18.10.2019
|08.10.2019
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Produkte am PoS: Mangold
|43
|25.10.2019
|15.10.2019
|• Tiefkühl-Produkte
• Italien - Herbstsaison
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|02.11.2019
|22.10.2019
|• Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Verkaufsförderung Adventszeit und Weihnachten
• Produkte im Trend: Weiß-/Rotkohl
• Trauben aus Übersee
|45
|08.11.2019
|29.10.2019
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• expoSE 2019 - Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse (Karlsruhe, 20./21.11.2019)
