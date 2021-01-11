Hellmann wird alleiniger Anteilseigner von Hellmann East Europe

Mit der Unterzeichnung des Kaufvertrags besitzt Hellmann Worldwide Logistics nun Anteile in Höhe von 49 % an Hellmann East Europe (HEE) und schafft damit nach eigenen Angaben die Voraussetzungen, um das operative Geschäft in den neun osteuropäischen Ländern, in denen die HEE über eigene Standorte verfügt, nachhaltig über alle Produktbereiche hinweg auszubauen.
„Der osteuropäische Markt ist für uns von großer strategischer Bedeutung. Durch den Erwerb aller Anteile an der HEE können wir den Ausbau unserer Marktposition gemeinsam mit Patrick Nathe als Geschäftsführer und seinem Team weiter vorantreiben“, so Reiner Heiken, Chief Executive Officer, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics. Michael Mihm zieht sich nach 40 Jahren aus der Branche zurück und scheidet damit aus der Geschäftsführung der HEE aus.
RÜCKBLICK 2020:
WIR SCHAUEN AUF EIN BEISPIELLOSES
JAHR ZURÜCK
AVOCADOS
Chile erwartet stabiles Exportvolumen
PRODUKTE IM TREND
Citrone ist Allzweckwaffe unter den Citrusfrüchten
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|51/52
|18.12.2020
|08.12.2020
|• Jahresrückblick 2020
• Branchennews
• Produkte am POS: Zitronen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|12.01.2021
|05.01.2021
|• Smart Farming
• Produktionstechnik: Gewächshaus und Freiland
• Cool Chain Management
• Produkte im Trend: Chicoree
|3
|22.01.2021
|12.01.2021
|• Beerenobst
• Trauben aus Übersee
• Süßkartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Spitzkohl
|4
|29.01.2021
|19.01.2021
|• Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Kernobst
• Mangos und Papaya
• Avocados
• Nischenprodukte
Seit 1926 international einzigartig Die Internationale Grüne Woche (kurz IGW) findet im Januar 2021 nun schon zum 86. Mal (95 Jahre) statt. Gegründet im Berlin der Goldenen Zwanziger (1926), ist sie einzigartig als...
World´s Leading Trade Fair for Organic Food Organic is more than a label or certification: organic stands for quality and conviction – for the responsible use of nature’s resources.
With a variety of exhibits from packaging materials and machinery to converting, packaging, distribution, environmental protection equipment etc., Tokyo Pack will serve as a platform for business negotiations and international...
The annual meeting point for leading players in the global tomato business
PackPlus South is South India's premier show on packaging, converting and supply chain event. Presenting the latest innovation and development from the industry. PackPlus South will explore the market of the region and will...
Leitmesse für Gebäudetechnik, Energietechnik, Klimatechnik & erneuerbare Energien
FRESKON Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Trade Event has been the focus of developments in the fresh produce sector for the last six years, making it the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and...