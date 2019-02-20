Harald Abendroth nicht mehr bei Greenyard Fresh Germany

Wie Greenyard Fresh Germany mitteilte, ist Harald Abendroth mit sofortiger Wirkung nicht mehr für das Unternehmen tätig.
Die Geschäftsführung obliegt damit ab sofort den Geschäftsführern Juan Carlos Sanchez und Reiner Scheidler.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|6
|07.02.2019
|25.01.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Aktuell
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte (BioFach Nürnberg)
|7/8
|22.02.2019
|12.02.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Nachbericht l
• Deutscher und globaler Fruchthandel
• Deutsche Produktion und Vermarktung
• Deutsche Frischemärkte
• Nord- und Westeuropa (Niederlande, Belgien, Frankreich, Schweiz, Österreich, Skandinavien)
• Südtirol
• Produkte am POS: Salatgurken
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|9
|01.03.2019
|19.02.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Nachbericht ll
• Übersee (Neuseeland, Nordafrika, Nord- + Lateinamerika, Asien)
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Warenkunde: Melonen
• Produkte im Trend: Paprika
|10
|08.03.2019
|26.02.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Nachbericht lll
• Südeuropa und Mittelmeerraum (Italien, Spanien, Israel, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Portugal)
• Osteuropa
• Südafrika
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte: Messe-Berichte Fruit Logistica + BioFach
• Fresh Convenience
• Sortierung, Verpackungsmittel und -maschinen
|11
|15.03.2019
|05.03.2019
|• Beerenobst (Global Berry Congress, Rotterdam)
• Frühkartoffeln
• Spargel
• Warenkunde: Spargel
