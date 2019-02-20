Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Mittwoch, 20. Februar 2019
Zurück zur Übersicht
19.02.2019

Harald Abendroth nicht mehr bei Greenyard Fresh Germany

Foto: Greenyard Fresh Germany

Wie Greenyard Fresh Germany mitteilte, ist Harald Abendroth mit sofortiger Wirkung nicht mehr für das Unternehmen tätig.

Die Geschäftsführung obliegt damit ab sofort den Geschäftsführern Juan Carlos Sanchez und Reiner Scheidler.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Verwandte Themen
Freihandelsabkommen zwischen Neuseeland und der EU ist ... 20.02.2019
FrischeSeminar will optimale Verpackung finden 20.02.2019
DFHV: FrischeSeminar startet Kooperation mit food akade... 20.02.2019
UK will apply food tariffs in case of no deal, Michael ... 20.02.2019
Politik: Mit intelligenten Verpackungen gegen Lebensmi... 20.02.2019
DRV: Schärfere Düngeverordnung bringt erhebliche Einsch... 20.02.2019
Soloberry arbeitet mit "The Medicinal Chef" zusammen 20.02.2019
Fresh Del Monte fährt trotz Umsatzplus hohe Verluste ei... 19.02.2019
Russland und Sri Lanka fordern komplett schädlingsfreie... 19.02.2019
Studie: Über „Emotionalen Appetit“ gesunde Alternativen... 19.02.2019

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

15.02.2019

Mein Herz schlägt für Obst und Gemüse!!! Da mein Herz seit Beginn meiner Ausbildung im Einzelhandel für Obst und Gemüse schlägt, möchte ich mich in diesem Bereich weiterentwickeln! ...

21.01.2019

Port International GmbH: Zur Verstärkung unseres über 60 Mitarbeiter starken Teams in Hamburg suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt eine(n) Einkäufer (m/w/d) für Obst & Gemüse - Übersee

10.01.2019

Landgard: Für unseren Obst & Gemüse Standort in Bornheim-Roisdorf suchen wir einen Key-Account Manager Obst & Gemüse (m/w/d) in Vollzeit

04.01.2019

L. STROETMANN Lebensmittel GmbH: Im Zuge der Nachfolgeregelung aus Altersgründen suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Eintrittstermin einen Abteilungsleiter (m/w/d) Ein- und Verkauf Obst und Gemüse

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 6/2019

RETAIL AWARD 2019: VERBRAUCHER SAGEN LIDL, HIT, GLOBUS UND TEGUT ... SIND DIE BESTEN

FRUIT LOGISTICA gibt als Hotspot dem globalen Fruchthandel den Takt vor

DEUTSCHLAND
Bananen hängen Äpfel ab

BIO
Bulgarien bereit für Dynamik

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Februar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
6 07.02.2019 25.01.2019 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Aktuell
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte (BioFach Nürnberg)
7/8 22.02.2019 12.02.2019 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Nachbericht l
• Deutscher und globaler Fruchthandel
• Deutsche Produktion und Vermarktung
• Deutsche Frischemärkte
• Nord- und Westeuropa (Niederlande, Belgien, Frankreich, Schweiz, Österreich, Skandinavien)
• Südtirol
• Produkte am POS: Salatgurken

März

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
9 01.03.2019 19.02.2019 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Nachbericht ll
• Übersee (Neuseeland, Nordafrika, Nord- + Lateinamerika, Asien)
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Warenkunde: Melonen
• Produkte im Trend: Paprika
10 08.03.2019 26.02.2019 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Nachbericht lll
• Südeuropa und Mittelmeerraum (Italien, Spanien, Israel, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Portugal)
• Osteuropa
• Südafrika
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte: Messe-Berichte Fruit Logistica + BioFach
• Fresh Convenience
• Sortierung, Verpackungsmittel und -maschinen
11 15.03.2019 05.03.2019 • Beerenobst (Global Berry Congress, Rotterdam)
• Frühkartoffeln
• Spargel
• Warenkunde: Spargel
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

05.03.2019

Foodex Japan 2019

The 44th international Food and Beverage Exhibition

13.03.2019

HortEx Vietnam 2019

HortEx Vietnam is the first specialised exhibition and conference for Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology in Vietnam. The sector is expected to show further growth due to strong exports and a...

19.03.2019

ProPak Vietnam 2019

The 23rd International Exhibition on Food Processing, Packing Technology & Equipment

26.03.2019

ProFood Tech

The Processing Event for Food & Beverage

03.04.2019

Empack Netherlands

The future of packaging technology

24.04.2019

superfood asia 2018

Superfood Asia is inviting all businesses in the healthy and natural as well as halal segments to connect with leading suppliers, international brands and exciting new food businesses in these burgeoning markets through its two...

24.04.2019

Food & Hotel Vietnam

Experiencing 8 times held extremely successful, FOOD & HOTEL VIETNAM has gradually asserted its position as a Vietnam leading-trade show for hospitality industry and become reliable destination for many leading domestic and...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2019 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.