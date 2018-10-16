Griechenland erweitert Päsenz in Madrid

PMA Fresh Summit International Convention & Expo More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.

SIAL The Salon International de l'Agroalimentaire (SIAL), a trade show dedicated to the agri-food industry, food retail, and institutional and commercial catering.

Fruit Attraction 2018 International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry

WorldFood Ukraine 2018 The biggest professional exhibition of food products in Ukraine!

Natexpo NATEXPO, the international trade show for professionals from the organic sector. NATEXPO represents an unmissable meeting place at which to gain exclusive access to all of the future star products on the organic market. It...

BIOFACH INDIA With Delhi-NCR being the home of BIOFACH INDIA, the show is located in one of the most important organic hubs in India. Organic agriculture has a tradition there.