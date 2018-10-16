Griechenland erweitert Päsenz in Madrid

Während der Fruit Attraction vom 23. bis 25. Oktober 2018 in Madrid werden im Rahmen des Projekts „Freskon Greece“ 17 Unternehmen des südosteuropäischen Landes teilnehmen.
Damit ist der griechische Gemeinschaftstand während der diesjährigen "Fruit Attraction" dreimal so groß wie im Vorjahr. Das Projekt "Freskon Greece" ist eine Initiative der Freskon International Trade Show for Fruit & Vegetables mit dem Ziel, griechische Unternehmen, die im Bereich frisches Obst und Gemüse tätigsind, mit einem einheitlichen Konzept zu organisieren und zu präsentieren.
Die nächste Freskon-Messe, die wie das Projekt "Freskon Greece" von TIF-Helexpo organisiert wird, findet vom 11. bis 13. April 2019 im Internationalen Ausstellungszentrum Thessaloniki statt.
Apex: Exotische Früchte aus Brasilien werden auf dem deutschen Markt immer mehr nachgefragt
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|41
|12.10.2018
|02.10.2018
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
|42
|19.10.2018
|09.10.2018
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Warenkunde: Bananen
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
|43
|26.10.2018
|16.10.2018
|• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Warenkunde: Pflaumen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|02.11.2018
|23.10.2018
|• Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Trauben aus der Südlichen Hemisphäre
• Produkte im Trend: Zitronen
• Warenkunde: Chicorée
|45
|09.11.2018
|30.10.2018
|• Citrus aus Spanien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Tomaten von den Kanarischen Inseln
• EXPOSE, Karlsruhe - Messe-Vorbericht
