Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 7. Februar 2019
Zurück zur Übersicht
06.02.2019

Gomo and Biogomo to promote the flavour of the Algarve's Citrus Fruits

Biogomo (left) and Gomo Foto: Frusoal

According to a press release, Frusoal launched its own Algarve’s Citrus fruits brands at the FRUIT LOGISTICA. Gomo is the brand devoted to higher quality premium citrus fruits, while Biogomo will represent organic-produced oranges.

Frusoal currently exports 25 % of its production. Spain, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Poland are the company’s priority markets, which is also breaking new ground in Norway and Sweden.
The launching of these two brands aims to boost Frusoal's exports and enhance the flavour of the Algarve’s Citrus fruits, especially large-calibre oranges and organic citrus fruits– including those with IGP – Protected Designation of Origin (PDO). Known for their bright, fine, and intense orange colour peel, but mostly for their juiciness and sweet flavour, these citrus fruits are produced in more than a dozen counties of the Algarve region.
Due to the soil characteristics and especially to its microclimate, the Algarve (the southernmost region of Portugal) produces high quality citrus fruits with the best flavour. "We are present in Central European markets, which, due to its proximity, allows us to work with more mature and, therefore, more flavoured fruits”, points out Pedro Madeira, Managing Partner of Frusoal. If the flavour is the reason why Frusoal has been increasing the market share, the company felt the need of a distinctive brand to spotlight the sweetest citrus fruit pieces in the national market, as well as abroad.
With a branding developed by TerraProjectos, a consultant specialized in the agri-food sector, Gomo and Biogomo evoke the intense sweetness and flavour of the Algarve’s citrus fruits. And they are multilingual. Sabor, gomo a gomo (Portuguese), Flavour, in every piece (English) and Saveur, quartier à quartier (French) are the taglines of these brands in the various markets where they will be positioned. "The launching of these brands not only allows us to generate added value to our products and associates, but also promotes national production, which gains differentiation and greater bargaining power, both in the Portuguese and in the international markets”, explains Pedro Madeira.
The focus on organic citrus fruits, whose production area is being expanded, is also one of Frusoal's priorities in order to meet consumer trends. Currently, this growers association has in progress an internationalization plan to reinforce its market position. "In 2020, we expect to achieve a 25 mio euros turnover. Reinforcing our market position, with high quality products and added value, is crucial to achieve this goal", states the manager.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
Video: Expert-Talk mit Armin Rehberg von Landgard 07.02.2019
FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: O&G-Branche trifft sich auf der e... 07.02.2019
VI.P: Josef Wielander offiziell verabschiedet 07.02.2019
VAM Watertech auf der FRUIT LOGISTICA: „Aufbereitungsan... 07.02.2019
Argentina's lemon exporters connect with global buyers ... 07.02.2019
Video: Expert-Talk mit José Antonio Goméz von Camposol 06.02.2019
Video: Lidl wird zum Gewinner des Fruchthandel Magazin ... 06.02.2019
Coöperatie Hoogstraten: Erlebnis sorgt für Emotionen un... 06.02.2019
Bayer will über Partnerschaften eine nachhaltige Landwi... 06.02.2019
Soloberry to launch two new berry brands 06.02.2019

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

21.01.2019

Port International GmbH: Zur Verstärkung unseres über 60 Mitarbeiter starken Teams in Hamburg suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt eine(n) Einkäufer (m/w/d) für Obst & Gemüse - Übersee

10.01.2019

Landgard: Für unseren Obst & Gemüse Standort in Bornheim-Roisdorf suchen wir einen Key-Account Manager Obst & Gemüse (m/w/d) in Vollzeit

04.01.2019

L. STROETMANN Lebensmittel GmbH: Im Zuge der Nachfolgeregelung aus Altersgründen suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Eintrittstermin einen Abteilungsleiter (m/w/d) Ein- und Verkauf Obst und Gemüse

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 5/2019 inkl. Special: Italien und Niederlande

RADIKALE TRANSPARENZ BEIM UMGANG MIT RESSOURCEN UND QUALITÄT GEFORDERT

Digital technologies are becoming increasingly important for logistics

FRUIT LOGISTICA
Erster Start-up Day

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Februar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
5 01.02.2019 18.01.2019 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Eröffnung
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Tiefkühl-Produkte
• Produkte im Trend: Champignons
02.01.2019 • SPECIAL: Frischepartner Niederlande (Beilage)
15.01.2019 • SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Italien (Beilage)
6 07.02.2019 25.01.2019 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Aktuell
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte (BioFach Nürnberg)
7/8 22.02.2019 12.02.2019 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Nachbericht l
• Deutscher und globaler Fruchthandel
• Deutsche Produktion und Vermarktung
• Deutsche Frischemärkte
• Nord- und Westeuropa (Niederlande, Belgien, Frankreich, Schweiz, Österreich, Skandinavien)
• Südtirol
• Produkte am POS: Salatgurken

März

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

05.03.2019

Foodex Japan 2019

The 44th international Food and Beverage Exhibition

13.03.2019

HortEx Vietnam 2019

HortEx Vietnam is the first specialised exhibition and conference for Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology in Vietnam. The sector is expected to show further growth due to strong exports and a...

19.03.2019

ProPak Vietnam 2019

The 23rd International Exhibition on Food Processing, Packing Technology & Equipment

26.03.2019

ProFood Tech

The Processing Event for Food & Beverage

03.04.2019

Empack Netherlands

The future of packaging technology

24.04.2019

superfood asia 2018

Superfood Asia is inviting all businesses in the healthy and natural as well as halal segments to connect with leading suppliers, international brands and exciting new food businesses in these burgeoning markets through its two...

24.04.2019

Food & Hotel Vietnam

Experiencing 8 times held extremely successful, FOOD & HOTEL VIETNAM has gradually asserted its position as a Vietnam leading-trade show for hospitality industry and become reliable destination for many leading domestic and...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2019 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.