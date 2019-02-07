Gomo and Biogomo to promote the flavour of the Algarve's Citrus Fruits

According to a press release, Frusoal launched its own Algarve’s Citrus fruits brands at the FRUIT LOGISTICA. Gomo is the brand devoted to higher quality premium citrus fruits, while Biogomo will represent organic-produced oranges.
Frusoal currently exports 25 % of its production. Spain, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Poland are the company’s priority markets, which is also breaking new ground in Norway and Sweden.
The launching of these two brands aims to boost Frusoal's exports and enhance the flavour of the Algarve’s Citrus fruits, especially large-calibre oranges and organic citrus fruits– including those with IGP – Protected Designation of Origin (PDO). Known for their bright, fine, and intense orange colour peel, but mostly for their juiciness and sweet flavour, these citrus fruits are produced in more than a dozen counties of the Algarve region.
Due to the soil characteristics and especially to its microclimate, the Algarve (the southernmost region of Portugal) produces high quality citrus fruits with the best flavour. "We are present in Central European markets, which, due to its proximity, allows us to work with more mature and, therefore, more flavoured fruits”, points out Pedro Madeira, Managing Partner of Frusoal. If the flavour is the reason why Frusoal has been increasing the market share, the company felt the need of a distinctive brand to spotlight the sweetest citrus fruit pieces in the national market, as well as abroad.
With a branding developed by TerraProjectos, a consultant specialized in the agri-food sector, Gomo and Biogomo evoke the intense sweetness and flavour of the Algarve’s citrus fruits. And they are multilingual. Sabor, gomo a gomo (Portuguese), Flavour, in every piece (English) and Saveur, quartier à quartier (French) are the taglines of these brands in the various markets where they will be positioned. "The launching of these brands not only allows us to generate added value to our products and associates, but also promotes national production, which gains differentiation and greater bargaining power, both in the Portuguese and in the international markets”, explains Pedro Madeira.
The focus on organic citrus fruits, whose production area is being expanded, is also one of Frusoal's priorities in order to meet consumer trends. Currently, this growers association has in progress an internationalization plan to reinforce its market position. "In 2020, we expect to achieve a 25 mio euros turnover. Reinforcing our market position, with high quality products and added value, is crucial to achieve this goal", states the manager.
